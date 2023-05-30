Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) beast is on sale at a cool $100 discount in multiple versions

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) beast is on sale at a cool $100 discount in multiple versions
Do you want to own probably thebest tablet in the world right now without spending a small fortune on it? Unfortunately, that's not really possible, as the Apple M2 processor is simply too powerful and that mini-LED 12.9-inch display too beautiful for the newest iPad Pro giant to drop into affordable pricing territory anytime soon.

But what you can do at the time of this writing is pay 100 bucks less than usual for your favorite iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) configuration sans cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Colors
$99 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Colors
$99 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Colors
$99 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon
 

That's not exactly a mind-blowing discount for a gargantuan high-end slate that normally starts at a whopping $1,099.99, although it does make the latest-generation powerhouse as affordable as it's ever been, matching a few previous Amazon and Best Buy deals.

Amazon is the only retailer that allows its shoppers to slash a Benjamin off the list prices of the sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 in Wi-Fi-only variants with 128, 256, and 512GB internal storage this time around, and that's possible through a combination of instant discounts and extra savings available at checkout.

You can choose between silver and space gray colors for each of those storage configurations, at least if you hurry, and all three models happen to pack the same respectable but not quite earth-shattering 8GB RAM count.

Of course, these reduced prices will not include any optional accessories like a keyboard or stylus, but even in their absence, Apple's late 2022-released 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains, well, impossible to beat in terms of everything from entertainment to media editing, gaming, and web browsing on the largest mobile screen currently available.

The battery life is amazing, the speakers as loud and as crisp as always, the Face ID technology incredibly reliable, accurate, and fast, and for those who need them on such a large device, even the cameras are super-capable and versatile. What more could you possibly want?

