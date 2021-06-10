Apple's second-gen AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale at a remarkably low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The company's aging AirPods and AirPods Pro are somehow still capable of outselling the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro quarter after quarter, even though the price difference can be pretty significant and generally not in favor of Cupertino's cash-strapped hardcore fans.
The latest such special offer is only good for 24 hours (as usual), allowing you to shave a whopping 90 bucks off the aforementioned list price as long as you don't have a problem using "grade A" refurbs with "minimal cosmetic damage" and "like-new functionality" guaranteed by performing a "full diagnostic test."
Not listed among 2021's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for fairly obvious reasons, the "regular" AirPods 2 can still be considered some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now. Especially when said "money" is just 110 bucks and you get a handy wireless charging case alongside top-notch audio performance, connectivity, iOS integration, as well as decent battery life.
Before deciding whether or not to take advantage of today's Woot promo, you should keep in mind that the e-tailer's parent company is gearing up for this year's extensive (and extended) Prime Day festivities.
Amazon currently sells brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods units with a wireless charging case bundled in at $50 off their MSRP, but although that price could drop even further later this month, today's the day to pull the trigger if you're only interested in spending as little money as possible.