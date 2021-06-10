$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

 View
Apple's second-gen AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale at a remarkably low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 10, 2021, 12:02 PM
Despite the abundance of feature-packed, premium-sounding, and often affordable AirPods alternatives available today around the world, the ever-growing true wireless earbuds industry continues to be comfortably dominated by Apple.

The company's aging AirPods and AirPods Pro are somehow still capable of outselling the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro quarter after quarter, even though the price difference can be pretty significant and generally not in favor of Cupertino's cash-strapped hardcore fans.

But while the non-Pro second-gen Apple AirPods are "normally" available for $199 a pair in brand-new condition with a wireless charging case included, killer refurbished deals have become an increasingly common occurrence in recent months, frequently making these bad boys seem quite competitive in a head-to-head battle against the Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Live.

The latest such special offer is only good for 24 hours (as usual), allowing you to shave a whopping 90 bucks off the aforementioned list price as long as you don't have a problem using "grade A" refurbs with "minimal cosmetic damage" and "like-new functionality" guaranteed by performing a "full diagnostic test."

Apple AirPods

Second Generation, Wireless Charging Case, Grade A Refurbished

$89 off (45%)
$109 99
$199
Buy at Woot

Backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, the ultra-affordable AirPods currently fetching $109.99 should essentially look as good as new when "held at arm's length" in addition to (allegedly) working flawlessly.

Not listed among 2021's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for fairly obvious reasons, the "regular" AirPods 2 can still be considered some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now. Especially when said "money" is just 110 bucks and you get a handy wireless charging case alongside top-notch audio performance, connectivity, iOS integration, as well as decent battery life.

Before deciding whether or not to take advantage of today's Woot promo, you should keep in mind that the e-tailer's parent company is gearing up for this year's extensive (and extended) Prime Day festivities. 

Amazon currently sells brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods units with a wireless charging case bundled in at $50 off their MSRP, but although that price could drop even further later this month, today's the day to pull the trigger if you're only interested in spending as little money as possible.

