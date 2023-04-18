Apple's OG noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in a long time

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
If you're a hardcore Apple fan looking for the best wireless earbuds to go with your precious new (or old) iPhone, you might be struggling to decide whether to purchase the AirPods Pro 2 or non-Pro AirPods 3 right now.

Buyers on super-tight budgets could even be inclined to consider the "ancient" second-gen AirPods with no active noise cancellation at the "correct" price, but what about the first-gen AirPods Pro? Well, those bad boys are technically outdated too, having seen daylight all the way back in 2019, but we're here today to tell you they're still worth taking into consideration... when fetching $159.

Apple AirPods Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, MagSafe Charging Case, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Sweat and Water Resistant, More than 24 Hours of Total Listening Time, Brand New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$90 off (36%)
$159
$249
Buy at Woot

Apple AirPods Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Sweat and Water Resistant, More than 24 Hours of Total Listening Time, Renewed Premium, Like New Condition, One-Year Amazon Satisfaction Guarantee
$23 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

As you can imagine, the latest such occasion is set to be an awfully short one, expiring at the end of the day... if Woot's deeply discounted inventory will even hold up that "long", which is never a guarantee when it comes to these types of killer deals.

This is far from the first time the Amazon-owned e-tailer has charged this little for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of noise-cancelling AirPods Pros, and $159 is actually not the lowest price these puppies have ever reached at a major US retailer.

Still, you are looking at easily the greatest AirPods Pro promotion offered by, well, anyone in at least several months, and if you care about your active noise cancellation, you should definitely opt for this model over the newer and similarly expensive (or similarly affordable) AirPods 3.

Given the AirPods Pro's advanced age, there's no telling if Woot will be able to ever revive (let alone improve) this special offer after it expires, and adding to our fears of a looming retirement, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart no longer appear to be stocking this product in new condition.

That means the top alternative to this Woot bargain right now is a "renewed premium" Amazon deal at a couple of bucks more. But with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty and fancy MagSafe charging case both included here, we see no reason whatsoever for you to explore different AirPods Pro purchasing avenues at the time of this writing.

