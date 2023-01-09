Walmart is running an absolutely insane Apple AirPods Pro sale





But that was... not exactly the case, and the best Black Friday 2022 deal only saw Apple 's rookie noise-cancelling wireless earbuds effort drop from $249 to $159. By no means irresistible or unprecedented, that $90 discount is now bumped all the way up to $120... although Walmart is curiously not listing it as such.

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, MagSafe Charging Case $120 off (48%) $129 $249 Buy at Walmart





The OG AirPods Pro with a modern MagSafe charging case included are marked down to a new all-time low price of $129 from either $249 or $169.99, depending on how you choose to view this latest deal. But regardless of your outlook on life and gadget prices, what's definitely important to keep in mind is that these bad boys have never been available this cheap before in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





We've even recommended a few refurbished deals at $129 or slightly more a couple of times in the relatively recent past, so this is clearly an amazing and possibly unrepeatable opportunity to maximize your savings and minimize the risks of purchasing damaged or defective units.





No major US retailer comes close to Walmart's generosity as far as the 2019-released AirPods Pro are concerned, mind you, and when it comes to the best wireless earbuds you can pair with your iPhone, this may well be the top budget-friendly option right now.





A pair of second-gen non-Pro AirPods with a "conventional" Lightning charging case, if you're wondering, is only 30 bucks cheaper at the time of this writing, while the AirPods 3 are rarely sold for less than $150 despite also lacking active noise cancellation technology.