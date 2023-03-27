Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apple's AirPods 3 are more affordable than ever at Verizon (of all places)
Did you know that Verizon is the best place to get yourself a brand-new pair of the world's most popular true wireless earbuds from these days? To be perfectly honest, neither did we until fairly recently, but after knocking the second-gen AirPods down to $89.99, the largest wireless service provider in the US is now charging as little as $134.99 for the AirPods 3, which pretty much settles it.

For some reason, these puppies have been oddly hard to procure from a number of major retailers over the last few months at any price, and even at the time of this writing, Amazon doesn't appear to be having Apple's non-Pro 2021 buds in stock with either a MagSafe or good old fashioned Lightning charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Adaptive EQ, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$35 off (21%)
$134 99
$169 99
Buy at Verizon

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Adaptive EQ, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$35 off (20%)
$144
$179
Buy at Verizon

Best Buy, meanwhile, can hook you up with the latter option at its regular price of $169.99, which Big Red is impressively slashing by 21 percent. To our knowledge, this is the highest discount ever offered by anyone (retailer or carrier) on a version of the third-gen AirPods technically released in the fall of 2022.

Originally, mind you, the AirPods 3 were only available alongside a "modern" MagSafe charging case at a slightly higher list price of $179, which by the way Verizon is also marking down by a cool, rare, but not completely unprecedented 35 bucks right now.

At $134.99 and $144, Apple's top non-noise-cancelling contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds in 2023 are finally significantly cheaper than the premium AirPods Pro 2, which do come with state-of-the-art ANC technology at a regular price of $250 that's actually not very hard to drop to $200 nowadays.

Compared to the ultra-affordable aforementioned AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 do offer quite a few important extra features, including personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, and considerably better battery life. 

One of the biggest weaknesses of all industry-leading AirPods models, of course, remains their lack of native Android support, but if you're a true hardcore Apple fan, that's unlikely to inconvenience you much. Besides, you can always go for the frequently discounted Beats Studio Buds or Fit Pro if that's in fact a big problem.

