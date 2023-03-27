Apple's AirPods 3 are more affordable than ever at Verizon (of all places)
Did you know that Verizon is the best place to get yourself a brand-new pair of the world's most popular true wireless earbuds from these days? To be perfectly honest, neither did we until fairly recently, but after knocking the second-gen AirPods down to $89.99, the largest wireless service provider in the US is now charging as little as $134.99 for the AirPods 3, which pretty much settles it.
For some reason, these puppies have been oddly hard to procure from a number of major retailers over the last few months at any price, and even at the time of this writing, Amazon doesn't appear to be having Apple's non-Pro 2021 buds in stock with either a MagSafe or good old fashioned Lightning charging case.
Best Buy, meanwhile, can hook you up with the latter option at its regular price of $169.99, which Big Red is impressively slashing by 21 percent. To our knowledge, this is the highest discount ever offered by anyone (retailer or carrier) on a version of the third-gen AirPods technically released in the fall of 2022.
Originally, mind you, the AirPods 3 were only available alongside a "modern" MagSafe charging case at a slightly higher list price of $179, which by the way Verizon is also marking down by a cool, rare, but not completely unprecedented 35 bucks right now.
At $134.99 and $144, Apple's top non-noise-cancelling contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds in 2023 are finally significantly cheaper than the premium AirPods Pro 2, which do come with state-of-the-art ANC technology at a regular price of $250 that's actually not very hard to drop to $200 nowadays.
Compared to the ultra-affordable aforementioned AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 do offer quite a few important extra features, including personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, and considerably better battery life.
One of the biggest weaknesses of all industry-leading AirPods models, of course, remains their lack of native Android support, but if you're a true hardcore Apple fan, that's unlikely to inconvenience you much. Besides, you can always go for the frequently discounted Beats Studio Buds or Fit Pro if that's in fact a big problem.
