Apple's AirPods 3 are more affordable than ever at Verizon (of all places)





For some reason, these puppies have been oddly hard to procure from a number of major retailers over the last few months at any price, and even at the time of this writing, Amazon doesn't appear to be having Apple 's non-Pro 2021 buds in stock with either a MagSafe or good old fashioned Lightning charging case.

Best Buy, meanwhile, can hook you up with the latter option at its regular price of $169.99, which Big Red is impressively slashing by 21 percent. To our knowledge, this is the highest discount ever offered by anyone (retailer or carrier) on a version of the third-gen AirPods technically released in the fall of 2022.





Originally, mind you, the AirPods 3 were only available alongside a "modern" MagSafe charging case at a slightly higher list price of $179, which by the way Verizon is also marking down by a cool, rare, but not completely unprecedented 35 bucks right now.













One of the biggest weaknesses of all industry-leading AirPods models, of course, remains their lack of native Android support, but if you're a true hardcore Apple fan, that's unlikely to inconvenience you much. Besides, you can always go for the frequently discounted Beats Studio Buds or Fit Pro if that's in fact a big problem.