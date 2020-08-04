These are some of the best AirPods Pro and second-gen AirPods deals yet





That's not necessarily bad news for bargain hunters, mind you, as it means you'll have more time at your disposal to score a hefty discount on existing versions of the company's immensely successful true wireless earbuds before upgraded models come out.





Of course, it's not always easy to find the second-gen AirPods or the first-gen AirPods Pro sold at massively reduced prices by major retailers in brand-new condition, so it might occasionally be a good idea to settle for refurbished units if you want to maximize your savings.













Right now, for instance, a trusted eBay seller by the name of VIPOutlet is running not one but two different promotions, which can be combined for a pretty significant markdown on a grand total of three AirPods variants.





Technically listed at $230 at the time of this writing, the AirPods Pro can be discounted by 20 percent with the help of a "PICKVIP" coupon code expiring on August 9, on top of which you're looking at shaving an extra 15 percent off at checkout without having to do anything special. When all is said and done, the tiny noise-cancelling headphones will drop to a little over $156 in "grade A" refurbished condition with a 90-day warranty included.













Deemed "fully functional" by their vendor, these affordable bad boys "may or may not have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches", having cleared a rigorous inspection process to ensure they're working flawlessly.





The same goes for the Gen 2 AirPods with a wired charging case, which can be currently purchased for less than 88 bucks after taking both the 20 percent coupon and additional 15 percent instant discount into consideration.













Last but not least, a pair of non-Pro 2019-released AirPods with a wireless charging case bundled in is available at $98.60 in "grade B" refurbished condition, which means "some blemishes and/or scratches" are to be expected. On the bright side, you do still get a 90-day seller warranty, as well as VIPOutlet's solemn promise of full functionality.



