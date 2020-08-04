Accessories iOS Apple Deals Wearables Audio

These are some of the best AirPods Pro and second-gen AirPods deals yet

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 04, 2020
While Apple is undoubtedly planning to release a new edition of the world's most popular smartwatch this fall, as well as a 5G-enabled iPhone lineup and some lightly upgraded iPads, it looks like the AirPods and AirPods Pro will need to wait until next year to receive their respective sequels.

That's not necessarily bad news for bargain hunters, mind you, as it means you'll have more time at your disposal to score a hefty discount on existing versions of the company's immensely successful true wireless earbuds before upgraded models come out. 

Of course, it's not always easy to find the second-gen AirPods or the first-gen AirPods Pro sold at massively reduced prices by major retailers in brand-new condition, so it might occasionally be a good idea to settle for refurbished units if you want to maximize your savings.

Check out the AirPods Pro deal here 



Right now, for instance, a trusted eBay seller by the name of VIPOutlet is running not one but two different promotions, which can be combined for a pretty significant markdown on a grand total of three AirPods variants.

Technically listed at $230 at the time of this writing, the AirPods Pro can be discounted by 20 percent with the help of a "PICKVIP" coupon code expiring on August 9, on top of which you're looking at shaving an extra 15 percent off at checkout without having to do anything special. When all is said and done, the tiny noise-cancelling headphones will drop to a little over $156 in "grade A" refurbished condition with a 90-day warranty included.

Get the discounted AirPods with charging case here



Deemed "fully functional" by their vendor, these affordable bad boys "may or may not have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches", having cleared a rigorous inspection process to ensure they're working flawlessly.

The same goes for the Gen 2 AirPods with a wired charging case, which can be currently purchased for less than 88 bucks after taking both the 20 percent coupon and additional 15 percent instant discount into consideration.

Get the discounted AirPods with wireless charging case here 



Last but not least, a pair of non-Pro 2019-released AirPods with a wireless charging case bundled in is available at $98.60 in "grade B" refurbished condition, which means "some blemishes and/or scratches" are to be expected. On the bright side, you do still get a 90-day seller warranty, as well as VIPOutlet's solemn promise of full functionality.

