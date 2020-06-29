New 10.8-inch iPad and 8.5-inch iPad Mini coming with 20W charger inside box

The next iPad Mini will adopt an 8.5-inch display

Regarding the aforementioned iPad Mini model, Kuo previously stated that the display would sit somewhere between 8.5-inches and 9-inches. After some further investigating, the analyst now says Apple has settled for an 8.5-inch panel.



The existing version boasts a smaller 7.9-inch screen yet the tablet should be roughly the same size as the new one. Like the next iPad Air, the next iPad Mini is expected to adopt an iPad Pro-like design with no physical home button.



Apple may also choose USB-C over Lightning for the tablet, but Kuo has yet to share any information regarding that switch.



The next-gen iPad Mini is expected to make its debut in the first half of 2021, which means the announcement will likely take place at the March event or at WWDC 2021 in June. It should be accompanied by a 5G iPad Pro.

All iPads will soon ship with a 20W fast charger





He instead expects the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to ship without a charger or EarPods in the box. The leaked 20W charger is legitimate, however, and will instead be included inside all future iPad boxes starting with the 10.8-inch iPad Air and 8.5-inch iPad Mini.



As some of you may have seen, a new 20W fast charger from Apple recently leaked. Early information suggested it would ship with the iPhone 12 series, but Ming-Chi Kuo yesterday debunked that theory.




