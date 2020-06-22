iOS 14 will make your AirPods, AirPods Pro much better





Come autumn and you update your iPhone to iOS 14, your AirPods will be able to seamlessly switch between any paired Apple devices with the new and improved automatic device switching. This would make device-hopping even quicker and intuitive.









The other big new feature will make the AirPods Pro much better. Thanks to some clever engineering, the noise-cancelling earbuds will be capable of delivering spatial audio to your ears and simulate surround sound. This will be achieved by applying directional audio filters, and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, What's more, the AirPods Pro will be capable of dynamically monitoring the position of your head so that each ear gets blasted with the correct sounds to simulate an immersive theater-like audio experience.

iOS 14 is coming this fall, but the betas are already pouring in. Anyone with a developer account can now enroll an eligible device and dip their toes in the first iOS 14 beta. Don't worry, the public one is coming next month.



