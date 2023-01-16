Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 score their first big discount of 2023

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 score their first big discount of 2023
After waiting a painfully long three years for a second edition, hardcore Apple fans are probably "stuck" with the current AirPods Pro generation for the foreseeable future. After all, there's no point messing with perfection, and while Cupertino's latest noise-cancelling earbuds are arguably not flawless, they're pretty darn close.

One of the very few things "wrong" with the AirPods Pro 2 is most likely the $249.99 retail price, which could have definitely been worse... and is currently down to a much more palatable $199.99 at Verizon (of all retailers).

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, MagSafe Charging Case
$50 off (20%)
$199 99
$249 99
Buy at Verizon

Yes, the number one US wireless service provider (at least by subscriber counts) is undercutting everyone from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart at the time of this writing while matching the greatest deals offered to date by any of these major vendors.

You obviously don't need to be a Big Red subscriber (or become one) to score this rare and so far unbeaten discount on quite possibly thebest wireless earbuds out there, although you will have to add the second-gen AirPods Pro to your online Verizon cart to see the aforementioned list price drop to $199.99 with no special effort on your part whatsoever.

There's no telling exactly how long this sweet new deal might last, but if no one is matching it, we're guessing... not very long. The active noise cancellation technology, emphatically described as "surreal" in our in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review a few months back, is clearly the number one selling point here (at $199.99 or $249.99), followed by "exceptional" sound performance with "personalized" spatial audio enabled, a revised design more focused on comfort and fit, solid battery life, flawless connectivity (with iPhones), and a glorious MagSafe charging case bundled in at no extra cost.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless