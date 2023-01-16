Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 score their first big discount of 2023





One of the very few things "wrong" with the AirPods Pro 2 is most likely the $249.99 retail price, which could have definitely been worse... and is currently down to a much more palatable $199.99 at Verizon (of all retailers).

Yes, the number one US wireless service provider (at least by subscriber counts) is undercutting everyone from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart at the time of this writing while matching the greatest deals offered to date by any of these major vendors.





You obviously don't need to be a Big Red subscriber (or become one) to score this rare and so far unbeaten discount on quite possibly best wireless earbuds out there, although you will have to add the second-gen AirPods Pro to your online Verizon cart to see the aforementioned list price drop to $199.99 with no special effort on your part whatsoever.





There's no telling exactly how long this sweet new deal might last, but if no one is matching it, we're guessing... not very long. The active noise cancellation technology, emphatically described as "surreal" in our in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review a few months back, is clearly the number one selling point here (at $199.99 or $249.99), followed by "exceptional" sound performance with "personalized" spatial audio enabled, a revised design more focused on comfort and fit, solid battery life, flawless connectivity (with iPhones), and a glorious MagSafe charging case bundled in at no extra cost.



