Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most high-end earbuds… period. They aim to be the best of what Apple has to offer and come equipped with Spatial Audio, advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of other useful features.

But are they waterproof? Almost all smartphones tend to have some degree of water resistance, but does the same apply to earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2?

Well, yes and no. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 do feature IPX4 certification, which, in essence, means that the latter can withstand some form of exposure to liquids, but are not waterproof per se. In all fairness, most earbuds on the market have the same IPX4 rating.

What does IPX4 mean?


In order to understand just how resistant the AirPods Pro 2 are to water, we need to dissect the meaning behind the IPX4 rating. Firstly, IP itself stands for “Ingress Protection”, i.e. the extent to which a device is impenetrable by liquids and small particles.

Usually, “IP” is followed by two numbers. The digits in the rating testify to the degree of relative protection. The first digit refers to small particle resistance, while the second - to resistance to liquids. If there is an “X” in the rating, this means that said device has not been tested for the corresponding impenetrability.

Therefore, The AirPods Pro 2 with their IPX4 certification offer a rating of 4 for liquid protection - impenetrable by splashed water, regardless of direction - and have not been tested for resistance to small particles like dust.

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?


Simply put, they are not. The AirPods Pro 2 are resistant to water and sweat, but are not waterproof. As earbuds, they are meant to be used outdoors and are built to survive the occasional rainfall, but should you be taking them for a swim? Absolutely no.
