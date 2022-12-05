Apple's glorious new AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest ever price

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Deals
If for some reason you ignored our advice from a couple of weeks ago and decided not to pick up the second-gen AirPods Pro at their Black Friday 2022 price either before or on the big day, you're now getting another chance to do exactly that.

Yes, Apple's latest (and undoubtedly greatest) noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are on sale for a cool 50 bucks less than usual again, the difference being that the hot new holiday deal is only available from Amazon rather than virtually all major US retailers.

That's right, the AirPods Pro 2 are currently costlier at the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, which almost certainly also means Amazon's renewed Black Friday discount will not last long.

Normally priced at $249, these bad boys are arguably the overall best wireless earbuds... you can pair with your iPhone today, packing a brand spanking new Apple H2 chip guaranteeing absolutely flawless connectivity while delivering outstanding sound with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking technology.

The battery life is perhaps not the greatest in the industry, but it's still a massive improvement over what the first-gen AirPods Pro are capable of, at up to 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time and 30 hours when taking into consideration the bundled MagSafe charging case as well.

Although there's obviously no such thing as a "perfect" pair of true wireless earbuds... yet, the 2022 AirPods Pro generation has definitely made one big step towards achieving that dream, and you can take part in said dream right now at the lowest possible price. Trust us, you will not regret this early Christmas purchase for yourself or a special someone.

