Apple's glorious new AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest ever price





Yes, Apple 's latest (and undoubtedly greatest) noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are on sale for a cool 50 bucks less than usual again, the difference being that the hot new holiday deal is only available from Amazon rather than virtually all major US retailers.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case $49 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





That's right, the AirPods Pro 2 are currently costlier at the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, which almost certainly also means Amazon's renewed Black Friday discount will not last long.





Normally priced at $249, these bad boys are arguably the overall best wireless earbuds ... you can pair with your iPhone today, packing a brand spanking new Apple H2 chip guaranteeing absolutely flawless connectivity while delivering outstanding sound with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking technology.





The battery life is perhaps not the greatest in the industry, but it's still a massive improvement over what the first-gen AirPods Pro are capable of, at up to 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time and 30 hours when taking into consideration the bundled MagSafe charging case as well.





Although there's obviously no such thing as a "perfect" pair of true wireless earbuds... yet, the 2022 AirPods Pro generation has definitely made one big step towards achieving that dream, and you can take part in said dream right now at the lowest possible price. Trust us, you will not regret this early Christmas purchase for yourself or a special someone.



