Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Max are massively discounted for the first time in quite some time

Deals
If you're the kind of hardcore Apple fan that can't even wrap their head around the idea of owning a tech product from a different company, it's pretty obvious what your number one high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones option is in 2024.

Unfortunately, even though the AirPods Max have been around for more than three years now, buying these over-ear bad boys at anything resembling a substantial discount remains quite an adventure. What's worse is Apple never intended to compete against audio industry veterans like Sony and Bose on affordability, originally charging a pretty extravagant $549.99 for its rookie own-brand headphones effort.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Five Color Options
$100 off (18%)
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Color
$99 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, a sequel of some sort has to come out sooner or later, and in the lead-up to that, we can reasonably expect the first-gen AirPods Max to score deep price cuts at long last. For the time being, you'll have to settle for a $100 markdown... and only if you're quick to take advantage of Best Buy's latest deal of the day.

That may not feel like an earth-shattering discount given the advanced age of Apple's premium over-ear cans, but it's actually something that we haven't seen at any major US retailers since Black Friday 2023. Even better, Best Buy can hook you up with the AirPods Max in a grand total of five different color options at the same reduced price now... if you hurry, which is an even rarer occurrence.

If you prefer to shop at Amazon, you can also save a cool 100 bucks at the time of this writing but only for a silver flavor of the largest AirPods variant yet. These maxi-headphones are not really objectively better than something like the Sony WH-1000XM5 as far as overall audio performance and active noise cancellation skills are concerned but their battery life is pretty good, the wireless connectivity absolutely flawless (in combination with an iPhone or iPad), and the design... quite unique and decidedly eye-catching.

