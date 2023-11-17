Amazon has Apple's premium AirPods Max headphones on sale with a sweet discount for Black Friday; save now

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The headphone market is a competitive one. You have companies like Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser that all make incredible headphones. Even Apple fights for a piece of that pie with its AirPods Max cans, which, by the way, are available with a sweet 18% discount on Amazon for Black Friday.

That's right. If you happen to be an Apple user on the hunt for a new pair of awesome-sounding headphones, now is the perfect time to snatch Apple's premium cans. They are available with a sweet price cut and can be yours for $99 off sticker if you pull the trigger on this deal, that is.

Apple AirPods Max: Now $99 OFF on Amazon!

Get the high-end AirPods Max headphones for $99 off their price from Amazon through this sweet Black Friday deal. The headphones offer great sound and ANC, and have good battery life.
$99 off (18%)
$449 99
$549
Buy at Amazon


Apple's products have always been stylish looking, and the AirPods Max are no exception with their fancy and clean design. But they are not just a pretty face; they also deliver clean and highly detailed sound, along with a nice bass. Furthermore, they support Apple's awesome Spatial Audio functionality, which makes your songs feel three-dimensional and thus more immersive.

Also, as true high-end headphones, the AirPods Max comes with a pretty awesome ANC on board, which silences the world the moment you turn it on. They come with a Transparency Mode as well, which does the exact opposite and will be extremely helpful when you need to cross busy streets, ensuring you don't get wasted by some random bus.

In terms of battery life, expect the AirPods Max to last you up to 20 hours before you need to put them to charge and rest.

Overall, Apple's AirPods Max are stylish headphones with awesome sound, amazing ANC, and good battery life. Furthermore, they are currently an even bigger bargain thanks to Amazon's sweet $99 discount for Black Friday. Therefore, our advice is simple: tap the deal button in the article and treat yourself to a pair of Apple AirPods Max at a reduced price now.
