Apple's first-gen AirPods are cheaper than ever in 'new - open box' condition
Check out the deal here
The Amazon-owned e-tailer will let you grab a pair of the OG true wireless earbuds in exchange for a measly $89.99 with a limited 90-day warranty included. But these are not your typical refurbished units sold in "scratch & dent" condition, mind you. Instead, they're completely new and unused, sold under an "open box" label alongside their standard retail packaging and original accessories.
That's what makes this promotion pretty much irresistible, not to mention that many top-rated eBay vendors are still charging more than 90 bucks for refurbished AirPods with visible signs of wear and tear.
Originally priced at $159, the OG Apple AirPods look essentially identical to their non-Pro successors on the outside while packing a slightly humbler W1 chip. That and the lack of hands-free "Hey Siri" support are the only notable differences between the first and second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case. The latter model normally costs $159 brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, rarely scoring significant price cuts at major retailers.
Praised for their minimalistic design, comfortable fit, easy pairing process, gesture controls, audio quality, and battery life when they made their commercial debut, the original AirPods have much tougher competition to fend off nowadays, but at $89.99, that shouldn't be a problem.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):