Apple's first-gen AirPods are cheaper than ever in 'new - open box' condition

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 20, 2020, 4:02 AM
Apple's first-gen AirPods are cheaper than ever in 'new - open box' condition
Because substantial discounts on Apple's premium AirPods Pro or even the company's "standard" second-gen true wireless earbuds remain fairly hard to come by, it might not be such a bad idea to purchase the original 2016-released variant if you're on a tight budget.

Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant no longer sells these trend-setting and clone-inspiring bad boys, and even the likes of Amazon seem to have recently discontinued the first-gen Apple AirPods. But you can still find them on eBay at pretty decent prices, or if you hurry, at Woot in a virtually unbeatable one-day-only deal.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer will let you grab a pair of the OG true wireless earbuds in exchange for a measly $89.99 with a limited 90-day warranty included. But these are not your typical refurbished units sold in "scratch & dent" condition, mind you. Instead, they're completely new and unused, sold under an "open box" label alongside their standard retail packaging and original accessories.

That's what makes this promotion pretty much irresistible, not to mention that many top-rated eBay vendors are still charging more than 90 bucks for refurbished AirPods with visible signs of wear and tear.

Originally priced at $159, the OG Apple AirPods look essentially identical to their non-Pro successors on the outside while packing a slightly humbler W1 chip. That and the lack of hands-free "Hey Siri" support are the only notable differences between the first and second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case. The latter model normally costs $159 brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, rarely scoring significant price cuts at major retailers.

Praised for their minimalistic design, comfortable fit, easy pairing process, gesture controls, audio quality, and battery life when they made their commercial debut, the original AirPods have much tougher competition to fend off nowadays, but at $89.99, that shouldn't be a problem.

