Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Apple's colorful Beats Studio Buds pack active noise cancellation on the cheap right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's colorful Beats Studio Buds pack active noise cancellation on the cheap right now
If you're currently torn between splashing out on the hot new AirPods Pro 2 and scouring the internet for the best pre-holiday deals on Apple's first-ever noise-cancelling earbuds, it might not be a bad idea to also consider the Beats Studio Buds.

Released last year as a mainstream iOS and Android-friendly alternative to Samsung's popular Galaxy Buds portfolio, these puppies quickly achieved great mass success of their own, holding two very clear advantages over the first-gen AirPods Pro.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Five Colors
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Five Colors
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Five Colors
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Target

We're talking of course about affordability and color, which Apple wisely improved and expanded respectively over time. With Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) right around the corner, the Studio Buds are cheaper than ever before in a wider range of hues and at more major US retailers than ever.

Normally available for 150 bucks, the Galaxy Buds 2-rivaling earbuds with active noise cancellation on deck have scored this same $60 discount a few weeks back... in a single paint job... at a single retailer.

This time around, you can choose from five different color options when doing business with Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, the distinction being that the latter sells an exclusive Sunset Pink flavor in addition to black, white, red, and blue models while currently listing the Moon Gray hue as out of stock.

Intriguingly, this killer Black Friday 2022 deal kicked off roughly a month ahead of time makes Apple's Beats Studio Buds exactly as affordable as Samsung's aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2 (in a single colorway).

As different as the two might look on the outside, they share a lot of the same key features, including state-of-the-art noise cancelling skills, similarly impressive battery life, modest but handy water resistance, and equally useful Transparency (the Studio Buds) and Ambient Sound functionality (the Galaxy Buds 2).

Ultimately, your choice will come down to which brand and style you like more, and regardless of your final buying decision, you'll undoubtedly be pleased with the sound quality, noise cancellation, and the overall value provided by your next true wireless earbuds.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless