Apple's colorful Beats Studio Buds pack active noise cancellation on the cheap right now





Released last year as a mainstream iOS and Android-friendly alternative to Samsung's popular Galaxy Buds portfolio, these puppies quickly achieved great mass success of their own, holding two very clear advantages over the first-gen AirPods Pro

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Five Colors $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Five Colors $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Five Colors $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at Target





We're talking of course about affordability and color, which Apple wisely improved and expanded respectively over time. With Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) right around the corner, the Studio Buds are cheaper than ever before in a wider range of hues and at more major US retailers than ever.









This time around, you can choose from five different color options when doing business with Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, the distinction being that the latter sells an exclusive Sunset Pink flavor in addition to black, white, red, and blue models while currently listing the Moon Gray hue as out of stock.





Intriguingly, this killer Black Friday 2022 deal kicked off roughly a month ahead of time makes Apple's Beats Studio Buds exactly as affordable as Samsung's aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2 (in a single colorway).





As different as the two might look on the outside, they share a lot of the same key features, including state-of-the-art noise cancelling skills, similarly impressive battery life, modest but handy water resistance, and equally useful Transparency (the Studio Buds) and Ambient Sound functionality (the Galaxy Buds 2).





Ultimately, your choice will come down to which brand and style you like more, and regardless of your final buying decision, you'll undoubtedly be pleased with the sound quality, noise cancellation, and the overall value provided by your next true wireless earbuds.