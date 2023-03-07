Discount brings price of AirPods Pro 2 back to $200
If you are an iPhone user that is in the market for a pair of wireless headphones, you simply cannot go wrong with a pair of AirPods. The convenience that the seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem brings to the table is a feature you cannot find elsewhere.
Unfortunately, AirPods tend to be expensive, especially when it comes to the high-end models. Luckily, Verizon is treating us with a rather generous sale which brings the price of the latest and greatest AirPods Pro 2 back to its all-time low.
A 20% discount is nothing to laugh about, especially when you take into account the fact that these AirPods launched just a couple of months ago, alongside the iPhone 14 lineup. Furthermore, the AirPods Pro 2 are possibly the best AirPods to buy in 2023.
They are by far the most sophisticated wireless earbuds Apple has in its arsenal. They are equipped with a plethora of impressive features, including improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that Apple claims is up to 2 times more effective than the technology found on the original AirPods Pro.
While externally the AirPods Pro 2 look almost identical to their predecessor, their case now features both a speaker to enable easy location though Find My and a lanyard loop, in addition to MagSafe. The headphones themselves have sophisticated Touch Controls built into the stem, while the tips are replaceable, with a number of sizes to choose from right included in the box.
In terms of battery life, we are looking at a grand total 30 hours of audio playback (i.e. 6 hours on a single charge, with the case being able to recharge the earbuds up to 5 times). If you are willing to splurge on a pair of headphones, this is a great option, especially now.
Additionally, Apple has implemented Adaptive Transparency, through which the AirPods Pro 2 can efficiently filter out background noise from sources such as sirens and power tools. Another major selling point of these high-end earbuds is the personalized Spatial Audio functionality, which facilitates a highly immersive listening experience.
