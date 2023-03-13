Apple's extraordinary Beats Fit Pro earbuds are down to their lowest ever price for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When you think of the best wireless earbuds made and sold by Apple, let's be honest, your mind goes directly to the super-premium AirPods Pro 2 and the slightly less expensive non-Pro AirPods 3 (sans active noise cancellation).
But there's actually one product that's pretty much as advanced and as sophisticated as the second-gen AirPods Pro that you can occasionally buy for a lower price than the third-gen AirPods and that Apple makes and sells under the relatively popular Beats brand.
We're talking about the noise-cancelling Fit Pro, which might just be the greatest workout earbuds available today, especially at a massive $55 discount. That equates to a cool 28 percent slashed off an already fairly reasonable $199.95 list price, and although this hot new deal comes from Woot, you don't have to cut any corners or make compromises to score a nice pair of gym-friendly true wireless earbuds for significantly less than usual.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer, which primarily specializes in selling refurbished stuff at unbeatable prices, can actually promise to back these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
That makes this special offer virtually irresistible, eclipsing everything we've ever seen at the likes of Amazon itself, Best Buy, and Walmart in terms of Beats Fit Pro deals in new condition. This better-than-Black-Friday promotion was available once before for a limited time, and predictably enough, it has an expiration date now too, although if demand is as strong as we expect, it could definitely go away sooner than March 25.
Available in four different colors at $144.95 a pair, the Fit Pro can be had in a bunch of other paint jobs as well from Amazon or Best Buy... at full price right now.
In addition to state-of-the-art ANC technology, these deeply discounted bad boys also have Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking functionality going for them, as well as IPX4 water resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, up to 24 hours of battery life (when taking the bundled charging case into consideration), and last but certainly not least, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.
That and the "secure-fit" wingtips promising "all-day comfort and stability" almost make the Fit Pro overall better than the hugely popular AirPods Pro 2 in addition to a lot more affordable at the time of this writing. What's not to like here?
Things that are NOT allowed: