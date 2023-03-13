Apple's extraordinary Beats Fit Pro earbuds are down to their lowest ever price for a limited time





But there's actually one product that's pretty much as advanced and as sophisticated as the second-gen AirPods Pro that you can occasionally buy for a lower price than the third-gen AirPods and that Apple makes and sells under the relatively popular Beats brand.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H1 Chip, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 24 Hours Total Battery Life, Four Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $55 off (28%) $144 95 $199 95





We're talking about the noise-cancelling Fit Pro, which might just be the greatest workout earbuds available today, especially at a massive $55 discount. That equates to a cool 28 percent slashed off an already fairly reasonable $199.95 list price, and although this hot new deal comes from Woot, you don't have to cut any corners or make compromises to score a nice pair of gym-friendly true wireless earbuds for significantly less than usual.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer, which primarily specializes in selling refurbished stuff at unbeatable prices, can actually promise to back these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.









Available in four different colors at $144.95 a pair, the Fit Pro can be had in a bunch of other paint jobs as well from Amazon or Best Buy... at full price right now.





In addition to state-of-the-art ANC technology, these deeply discounted bad boys also have Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking functionality going for them, as well as IPX4 water resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, up to 24 hours of battery life (when taking the bundled charging case into consideration), and last but certainly not least, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.



