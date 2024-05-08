Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing

Are you having trouble choosing between the deeply discounted Beats Studio Buds and the hot new Beats Solo Buds, which are set to go on sale at some point next month at an equally impressive price? Why not snub both those products and go for some Apple-branded earbuds instead?

In that case, you could opt for the premium AirPods Pro 2 with active noise cancellation, which are themselves sold at a special... but still pretty high price right now or snap up the "regular" AirPods 2. These are obviously not equipped with state-of-the-art ANC technology, costing however a whopping 50 bucks less than usual, which makes them very compelling at the time of this writing as well.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing
$49 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

In fact, the non-Pro second-gen AirPods are now just as affordable as the aforementioned Beats Studio Buds and Beats Solo Buds, dropping to their lowest ever price for the first time since Cyber Monday 2023 a good six months back.

As far as we can remember, the AirPods 2 have never been cheaper than this at Amazon or any other major US retailers, so if you're a hardcore Apple fan on a tight budget, today might be the ideal time to buy a new pair of true wireless earbuds with a... respectable feature set.

That includes a good old fashioned Lightning charging case capable of raising the battery endurance bar from no more than 5 hours to over 24 hours in total, as well as an old but gold Apple H1 chip, always-on "Hey Siri" assistance, and silky smooth connectivity with new and old iPhones. 

Is Apple likely to unveil new low-cost AirPods this year? Absolutely. But despite their super-advanced age, these bad boys are still not a bad deal at a massive 38 percent under their typical $129 price.
