Apple addresses concerns over Apple Intelligence notification summaries
There have recently been growing concerns about incorrect Apple Intelligence notification summaries. Now, Apple has officially responded to the concerns in a statement, saying it will release a software update "in the coming weeks" that would make it clearer when Apple Intelligence is summarizing notifications.
The BBC has showcased instances of Apple Intelligence not doing summaries well from the BBC News app. The news outlet has been highlighting errors in summaries and this is the first time that Apple has addressed the company's concerns.
Right now, iOS 18.3 is in beta testing, expected to come to everyone's iPhones (supported models, of course) later this month. Possibly, the changes to notification summaries may be included with the update.
Apple Intelligence features are only available on the iPhone 16 phones, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max running iOS 18.1 and above, as well as on some iPads and Macs.
In my opinion, Apple should quickly work to address issues with incorrect notification summaries to ensure people don't get confused or misdirected. Apple Intelligence's rollout has been a bit slow and many iPhone users are still left without some features, so it would be great if Apple is able to speed up the process just a tad.
An Apple spokesperson told the BBC that Apple Intelligence features are in beta, and the Cupertino company is making improvements with the help of user feedback. They stated a software update that's to come in the coming weeks would make it clear when the text displayed is a summarization provided by Apple Intelligence.
As would be expected, Apple has not shared specific details about how it plans to handle the concerns. Right now, Apple Intelligence notification summaries are marked with a small icon at the beginning of the summarised text. It sounds like an upcoming update would make the interface more clear that it's AI-generated text.
If your iPhone supports notification summaries, you can manage which notifications are summarized by going to Settings, then Notifications, and then tapping on "Summarize Notifications".
