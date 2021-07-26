Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series

Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series0
In order to assure no iPhone 13 availability issues arise, Apple has reportedly ordered 100 million of the A15 Bionic chips from supplier TSMC. That's a part of the raised by 20% production of all iPhone 13 parts.
Additionally, some reports have stated the iPhone SE for 2022 will come with the A15 Bionic as well.
In terms of CPU core count, the A15 Bionic is reportedly the same as the A14, with a total of six cores, two of which designed for performance, and the other four focused on power efficiency.
The improvement the A15 is expected to bring is related to the TSMC manufacturing process that will be an advanced type of 5nm process. The A15 should technically be even more power-efficient than the current 5nm A14. And with the rumored 120Hz display refresh rate for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, that power efficiency is going to be put to a test.
The iPhone 13 series is expected to be unveiled in September, where Apple should give us more details on the A15 Bionic and the improvements it brings over its predecessor.
