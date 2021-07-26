Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series

Save on Galaxy S21 5G with 12m plan

 View

Apple Processors

Iskra Petrova
By
As we start seeing iPhone 13 rumors more and more as the fall launch draws near, Apple is also rigorously preparing for the expected demand. Apparently, Apple has asked chip suppliers to raise production by 20% in comparison to the iPhone 12 family, reports WCCF Tech.

Apple expects higher iPhone 13 demand, reportedly orders more than 100 million of A15 Bionic chips


In order to assure no iPhone 13 availability issues arise, Apple has reportedly ordered 100 million of the A15 Bionic chips from supplier TSMC. That's a part of the raised by 20% production of all iPhone 13 parts.

However, not all of these more than 100 million A15 chips would probably be only for the iPhone 13 series. The rumor stated that they are, however, Apple may want to keep and extra stock for other devices that will use the same chip as the iPhone 13. One of these devices is reportedly the iPad mini 6th generation, expected to be unveiled this year.

Additionally, some reports have stated the iPhone SE for 2022 will come with the A15 Bionic as well.

Mainly though, the majority of the ordered A15 chips are reportedly reserved for the iPhone 13 series.

In terms of CPU core count, the A15 Bionic is reportedly the same as the A14, with a total of six cores, two of which designed for performance, and the other four focused on power efficiency.

The improvement the A15 is expected to bring is related to the TSMC manufacturing process that will be an advanced type of 5nm process. The A15 should technically be even more power-efficient than the current 5nm A14. And with the rumored 120Hz display refresh rate for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, that power efficiency is going to be put to a test.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to be unveiled in September, where Apple should give us more details on the A15 Bionic and the improvements it brings over its predecessor.

