Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever





Fortunately for bargain hunters, US retailers know full well that the ninth-generation "regular" iPad can't hold a candle to its 2022 successor in a few very important ways, bringing the oldie down to some extremely hard-to-beat prices from time to time.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors $80 off (24%) $249 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors $80 off (17%) $379 99 $459 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors $80 off (17%) $399 99 $479 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors $80 off (13%) $529 99 $609 99 Buy at BestBuy





The latest such deal seems to be the absolute best ever, slashing an unprecedented (at least to our knowledge) 80 bucks off a normal starting price of $329.99. That's right, you can now pay as little as $249.99 for the iPad 10.2 (2021) at Best Buy in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 64 gigs of internal storage space.





We're not going to lie to you, this is not exactly a powerhouse by 2023 standards, packing an ancient Apple A13 Bionic processor, and its "bezelicious" design also feels terribly outdated. But the significantly handsomer and faster iPad 10 with a larger 10.9-inch screen squeezed into roughly the same body typically starts at a much heftier $450, never dropping below $400 (to our knowledge).





Despite its advanced age and... uninspired looks, the iPad 9 also continues to compare rather favorably against many of the best Android tablets you can buy at under $300 in terms of raw power, display performance, battery life, and perhaps most importantly, software support.





If you're willing to cough up a little extra dough in exchange for more local digital hoarding room and/or standalone cellular connectivity, you should know that Best Buy is currently selling all iPad (2021) variants at the exact same killer $80 discount. And if you hurry, you should be able to choose between space gray and silver color options as well.