Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever

Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.

Fortunately for bargain hunters, US retailers know full well that the ninth-generation "regular" iPad can't hold a candle to its 2022 successor in a few very important ways, bringing the oldie down to some extremely hard-to-beat prices from time to time.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors
$80 off (24%)
$249 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors
$80 off (17%)
$379 99
$459 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors
$80 off (17%)
$399 99
$479 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors
$80 off (13%)
$529 99
$609 99
Buy at BestBuy

The latest such deal seems to be the absolute best ever, slashing an unprecedented (at least to our knowledge) 80 bucks off a normal starting price of $329.99. That's right, you can now pay as little as $249.99 for the iPad 10.2 (2021) at Best Buy in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 64 gigs of internal storage space.

We're not going to lie to you, this is not exactly a powerhouse by 2023 standards, packing an ancient Apple A13 Bionic processor, and its "bezelicious" design also feels terribly outdated. But the significantly handsomer and faster iPad 10 with a larger 10.9-inch screen squeezed into roughly the same body typically starts at a much heftier $450, never dropping below $400 (to our knowledge).

Despite its advanced age and... uninspired looks, the iPad 9 also continues to compare rather favorably against many of the best Android tablets you can buy at under $300 in terms of raw power, display performance, battery life, and perhaps most importantly, software support.

If you're willing to cough up a little extra dough in exchange for more local digital hoarding room and/or standalone cellular connectivity, you should know that Best Buy is currently selling all iPad (2021) variants at the exact same killer $80 discount. And if you hurry, you should be able to choose between space gray and silver color options as well.
