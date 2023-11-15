These incredibly long-lasting Soundcore buds with ANC are too cheap to wait for Black Friday





This time around, we're talking about some sweet budget wireless earbuds with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and absolutely outstanding battery life. The Anker Soundcore Life P3 are normally available for $79.99 a pair, but right now, you can save a cool 25 bucks in your choice of five different paint jobs in what's essentially a repeat of this product's Prime Day fall offer from just last month.

Anker Soundcore Life P3 True Wireless Earbuds with Multi-Mode Active Noise Cancellation, BassUp Technology, Custom 11mm Composite Drivers, Six Microphones with Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX5 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Fast Charging, Multiple Color Options $25 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





The difference, of course, is that Amazon is currently allowing anyone to slash a whopping 31 percent off the Life P3's aforementioned list price with or without a Prime subscription. By no means Soundcore's most advanced alternative to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , these bad boys are clearly extremely popular in their pricing bracket, not to mention very admired and appreciated by their users, garnering a solid 4.4-star average from more than 27,000 Amazon customer ratings.





As long as you set your expectations... realistically, the deeply discounted Soundcore Life P3 are all but guaranteed to knock your socks off with their up to 10 hours of uninterrupted listening time and 50 hours (!!!) of combined battery life with the wireless charging case factored in.





Those are numbers very few of the world's best wireless earbuds out there can even dream of, and what's more impressive is that Anker sub-brand Soundcore also promises to deliver "thumping sound" here with the help of custom 11mm composite drivers and "exclusive" BassUp technology.





To recap, the Life P3 come with (multi-mode) noise cancelling skills, pretty much unrivaled battery life (especially in its class), and super-duper-powerful sound at a fraction of not only the AirPods Pro 2 but also the non-Pro AirPods 2's price. This is truly a mind-blowing Black Friday promotion bargain hunters will not want to miss!