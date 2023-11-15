Why wait for Black Friday when Amazon's 2020 Echo Dot and Echo Dot Kids are THIS cheap already?





That doesn't necessarily mean you should wait another week, few days, or another second to get, for instance, an ultra-affordable smart speaker at an unbeatable price. That's not just a random example, mind you, as Woot is currently charging an incredibly low $18.99 for a fourth-gen Echo Dot and fourth-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition in brand-new condition.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2020 Release, 1.6-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, 3.5mm Line Out for Use with External Speakers, Privacy Features, Smart Home Controls (With Compatible Accessories), Glacier White Color, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $31 off (62%) $18 99 $49 99 Buy at Woot Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2020 Release, 1.6-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Parental Controls and Filtering, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, 3.5mm Line Out for Use with External Speakers, Panda Color, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included $41 off (68%) $18 99 $59 99 Buy at Woot Amazon Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Midnight Teal Color, Sengled Smart Color Bulb Included $20 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





This is not the latest version of the Alexa-powered Google Nest Mini rival, but the 2022 generation costs a whopping $49.99 and $59.99 in regular and children-friendly models respectively at the time of this writing. Of course, that's before Black Friday 2023 discounts , although if Amazon's recent Prime Day offers are anything to go by, the two price points will probably not fall under the $20 mark this holiday season.





Released in 2020, the fourth-gen Echo Dot sold by Amazon subsidiary Woot at a lower-than-ever price right now looks pretty much identical to the 2022 edition on the surface while also being capable of doing more or less the same things. We're talking about hands-free music streaming, alarms, timers, weather and traffic information, as well as general web queries, smart home controls (with the help of a central hub), and in the case of the Echo Dot Kids device, a little bit of education and fun with a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription included.





Yes, the newer Echo Dot comes with a few audio improvements, but all in all, you'll most likely be happy with what this old guy can do for just 19 bucks. And yes, Woot will even give you a full 1-year Amazon warranty... if you hurry and claim one of the two deals above before they inevitably go away due to undoubtedly great demand.





If you're unwilling to wait until Amazon kicks off its Black Friday 2023 sales event and you also refuse to deal with Woot, the e-commerce giant can hook you up with the even smaller Echo Pop smart speaker at a solid $20 discount alongside a handy Sengled smart bulb. That's not exactly the holiday deal of a lifetime, but it's... better than no deal at all.

We know the avalanche of early holiday deals on hot tech products coming at you from every direction over the last couple of weeks may have given you the wrong impression, but Black Friday is not technically here yet and even Amazon's super-extended sale anticipating Thanksgiving hasn't started at the moment.