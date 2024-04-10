Snag the super-hot Anker SOLIX C1000 at its best price on Amazon while you can

Up Next:
Do you need a quiet portable power station with incredible recharging speeds? In that case, you definitely won’t go wrong with the Anker SOLIX C1000. As one of the best portable power stations you can buy in 2024, this fellow has quite a few things to offer. And now, it does so at its lowest price, thanks to Amazon’s superb limited-time deal. That’s right — you can now purchase this impressive 1056Wh station at $370 off!
As far as we know, this is only the second time Amazon has ever gotten so generous with Anker’s popular power station. Previously, we’ve seen the item at 35% off, but you can now get it at a 37% discount. Again, this offer will only last for a limited time, so we recommend going for it.
By the way, if you don’t have any budget restrictions, why not bundle the SOLIX C1000 with a solar panel? It gives you clean and safe renewable energy no matter where you are! Plus, the 200W solar panel+power station bundle also comes at heavily reduced prices on Amazon, available at 42% off its MSRP of $1,548. Like the station deal, this bundle offer will only last for a limited time.
With its 3,000 life cycle, 1800W continuous AC output (2400W surge), 11 ports, and 2,112Wh expandable capacity, this station gives you immense value for money. It features as many as six AC outlets, while competitors like the BLUETTI AC180 have just four AC outlets. Naturally, you also get USB-A and USB-C ports (two ports each), and the standard 12V Cigarette Lighter Output.
The SOLIX C1000 is suitable for 99% of home appliances. With it, you can charge your iOS phone 92 times, run a projector for almost 24 hours, or a coffee maker for over 2.5 hours. If you use it for camping, you’ll be pleased to know it runs electric grills for up to an hour or a powered cooler for up to 33 hours.
Unlike many portable power stations on the market, this Anker gem doesn’t just give you lots of power – it also offers crazy-attractive recharge speeds. With this one, you reach a full 0-100% charge in less than an hour! In comparison, BLUETTI’s AC180 takes as long as 1.8 hours to charge completely.
Solar charging takes little time as well. The station supports up to 600W solar input for 0-100% charging via solar power in less than two hours. Again, that’s quite an impressive result for a station in the 1kWh range.
Image credit-Anker
Let’s not overlook the UPS Mode. The station has switchover times of under 20ms, which should be good enough for standard PCs and other equipment. Ultimately, there are no two ways around it — the Anker SOLIX C1000 is an incredibly versatile outdoor camping and backup home power companion. And now that it’s available at its lowest price on Amazon, it’s even more attractive!
