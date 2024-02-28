Android users switching to iPhone usually purchase legacy or less expensive models

2019-13%

CIRP said in today's report that those Android users who switch to the iPhone are male and make less money than existing iPhone users. Most of these iPhone buyers switch to a legacy model to save money; having said that, a surprising share will buy the latest Pro or Pro Max model.













iPhone 14 or CIRP discovered that 37% of Android switchers bought anor iPhone 15 Pro series model while the number of iPhone users upgrading to one of those models was 43%. So why do Android users switching to an iPhone typically start with one of the lower-priced phones? CIRP suggests that one reason might be that many of them are coming from lower-priced Android phones and the legacy and non-Pro iPhone models fit their budget. That makes sense.





Additionally, CIRP suggests that Android switchers might not feel the need to buy the latest iPhone model with all of the new bells and whistles. CIRP writes that for these new iPhone users, "entering the walled garden, using iMessage and FaceTime, and perhaps pairing their phone with AirPods is enough of an upgrade."