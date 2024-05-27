Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners

Something strange is going on as Android users who use Google Messages are receiving GIFs from iPhone users that turn into distorted still images with dots and missing pixels. Since they are being sent to Android users from an iPhone, the GIFs are sent via SMS or MMS as iOS does not support the Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, used with Google Messages. Sometime later this year, iOS will add support RCS.





Android users on Reddit (via 9to5Google ) have been complaining about this issue with the distorted GIFs spotted on Pixel and Galaxy handsets. One Pixel 7 Pro owner disabled the "Send photos faster" setting on Google Messages and the issue went away. Another Android user said that this couldn't be a legit fix because the GIFs he received from an iPhone user came out distorted and he already had the "Send photos faster" setting disabled.









Another possible fix, this one suggested by Google Support, calls for a factory reset which are the two scariest words you could say to a smartphone owner, at least one who hasn't backed up his data. If you want to try the other suggestion involving the "Send photos faster" toggle, open the Google Messages app and tap the profile icon in the upper right corner. From the menu that appears next, tap on Messages settings and toggle off Send photos faster.











