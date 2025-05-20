Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is here with a fresh coat of Material 3 Expressive
The first major beta update for Android 16's September Feature Drop is now live for Pixel users
Google has kicked off the next phase of Android 16 development with the release of QPR1 Beta 1, the first test build leading up to the September Feature Drop. Available now to Pixel owners enrolled in the Android Beta Program, the update includes new platform features, visual upgrades, and important system-level fixes.
QPRs, or Quarterly Platform Releases, are Google's way of refining Android between major OS versions. This latest update brings along performance improvements, bug fixes, and the August 2025 security patch. But what stands out most is the inclusion of Material 3 Expressive — a visual update that Google teased just last week.
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is now rolling out for beta testers. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Material 3 Expressive makes its way to Android 16
Included in this update are some of the first user-facing tweaks under the Material 3 Expressive design system. This is part of Google’s broader effort to modernize Android’s interface with bolder visuals and better consistency across the OS.
With QPR1 Beta 1, users will see UI updates across key areas like notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, and the Pixel Launcher. These refinements build on the current Material You aesthetic, with more expressive color options and cleaner layouts.
First bit of Material 3 Expressive showing up on my newly updated Pixel 9a. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Device support and how to get it
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to a wide range of Pixel devices, including:
- Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a
- Pixel 8, Pioxel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a
- Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9a
- Pixel Tablet series
If your device is already enrolled in the Android 16 Beta Program and haven't opted out, your Pixel device should receive the update automatically over-the-air. New users can enroll through Google’s official Beta Program site.
Thinking about opting out? Read this first
Google is advising users who want to exit the beta and wait for the stable Android 16 release to do so before installing QPR1 Beta 1. If you opt out after installing the update, your device will be wiped. To avoid that, skip this beta and wait for the stable version to land later this year.
It’s exciting to finally see the first pieces of Material 3 Expressive show up in a real, installable build. While this update may still be in beta, the changes to the notification shade, lock screen, and launcher should offer a clear glimpse into Google’s evolving design direction. For many Pixel users, this is likely the part they’ve been waiting for the most — a refreshed, more expressive look that makes Android feel new again. And with more updates expected in future QPR builds, this is just the beginning.
