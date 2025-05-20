Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is here with a fresh coat of Material 3 Expressive





Google has kicked off the next phase of Android 16 development with the release of QPR1 Beta 1, the first test build leading up to the September Feature Drop. Available now to Pixel owners enrolled in the Android Beta Program, the update includes new platform features, visual upgrades, and important system-level fixes.QPRs, or Quarterly Platform Releases, are Google's way of refining Android between major OS versions. This latest update brings along performance improvements, bug fixes, and the August 2025 security patch. But what stands out most is the inclusion of Material 3 Expressive — a visual update that Google teased just last week.









Material 3 Expressive makes its way to Android 16

Included in this update are some of the first user-facing tweaks under the Material 3 Expressive design system. This is part of Google's broader effort to modernize Android's interface with bolder visuals and better consistency across the OS.





With QPR1 Beta 1, users will see UI updates across key areas like notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, and the Pixel Launcher. These refinements build on the current Material You aesthetic, with more expressive color options and cleaner layouts.