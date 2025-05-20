Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is here with a fresh coat of Material 3 Expressive

The first major beta update for Android 16's September Feature Drop is now live for Pixel users

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates
Image of Android 16 logo
Google has kicked off the next phase of Android 16 development with the release of QPR1 Beta 1, the first test build leading up to the September Feature Drop. Available now to Pixel owners enrolled in the Android Beta Program, the update includes new platform features, visual upgrades, and important system-level fixes.

QPRs, or Quarterly Platform Releases, are Google's way of refining Android between major OS versions. This latest update brings along performance improvements, bug fixes, and the August 2025 security patch. But what stands out most is the inclusion of Material 3 Expressive — a visual update that Google teased just last week.


Material 3 Expressive makes its way to Android 16


Included in this update are some of the first user-facing tweaks under the Material 3 Expressive design system. This is part of Google’s broader effort to modernize Android’s interface with bolder visuals and better consistency across the OS.

With QPR1 Beta 1, users will see UI updates across key areas like notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, and the Pixel Launcher. These refinements build on the current Material You aesthetic, with more expressive color options and cleaner layouts.


Device support and how to get it


Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to a wide range of Pixel devices, including:


If your device is already enrolled in the Android 16 Beta Program and haven't opted out, your Pixel device should receive the update automatically over-the-air. New users can enroll through Google’s official Beta Program site.

Thinking about opting out? Read this first


Google is advising users who want to exit the beta and wait for the stable Android 16 release to do so before installing QPR1 Beta 1. If you opt out after installing the update, your device will be wiped. To avoid that, skip this beta and wait for the stable version to land later this year.

It’s exciting to finally see the first pieces of Material 3 Expressive show up in a real, installable build. While this update may still be in beta, the changes to the notification shade, lock screen, and launcher should offer a clear glimpse into Google’s evolving design direction. For many Pixel users, this is likely the part they’ve been waiting for the most — a refreshed, more expressive look that makes Android feel new again. And with more updates expected in future QPR builds, this is just the beginning.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless