Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for eligible Google Pixel devices
Google has just rolled out the second beta version of its Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1), and it's packed with fixes for a variety of issues that have been bothering Pixel users.
One of the most annoying problems that's been addressed is the over-reporting of GPS battery usage. If you've noticed your battery draining faster than usual, even when you're not using GPS, this update should help. Another fix targets the 80% device charge limit. Some users were unable to disable this feature, but that should no longer be an issue.
As far as connectivity goes, Bluetooth has been improved as well. If you've been experiencing interruptions or dropouts, this update should make things more reliable. NFC-based payments should also be more consistent now, thanks to a fix for a bug that was causing some payments to fail. Additionally, if your phone has been randomly restarting, that issue should also be resolved.
It's important to note that if you want to leave the beta program and get the stable Android 15 release when it comes out, you can opt out now without wiping your device. However, this can only be done if you don't install the QPR1 Beta 2 update. If you install the update and then opt out, your device will be wiped.
As usual, members of the beta program are encouraged to use the Android Beta Feedback app or post on the Android Beta Program subreddit to report any bugs or feedback on the new beta. Additionally, keep in mind that this is, after all, beta software, therefore it is not recommended to install it on your daily driver device, as there are no guarantees that the build will be bug free.
If you use Google Password Manager, you'll be happy to know that a bug preventing password management has been squashed. The update also addresses a crashing issue with the Google Maps app, so you can navigate without worry.
Additional fixes and improvementsAs per the changelog, below are more issues that are addressed with this build:
- The "Now Playing" feature should now appear on the lock screen as expected.
- The Satellite SOS demo in the Pixel Tips app should now launch properly.
- Several other issues affecting system stability, performance, connectivity, and interactivity have been fixed.
- There are also some Bluetooth-specific improvements, including support for LE Audio multi-codec and fixes for various connection and pairing issues.
Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 rolling out to the Pixel 9
Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 (build AP41.240823.009) is available to the below listed devices. If you have a compatible Pixel device, and you're already enrolled in the Android 15 Beta program, you should receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the new beta version. If you're not enrolled, you can sign up through the Android Beta Program website.
