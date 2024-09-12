Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for eligible Google Pixel devices

Additional fixes and improvements

As per the changelog , below are more issues that are addressed with this build:

The "Now Playing" feature should now appear on the lock screen as expected.

The Satellite SOS demo in the Pixel Tips app should now launch properly.

Several other issues affecting system stability, performance, connectivity, and interactivity have been fixed.

There are also some Bluetooth-specific improvements, including support for LE Audio multi-codec and fixes for various connection and pairing issues.









Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 (build AP41.240823.009) is available to the below listed devices. If you have a compatible Pixel device, and you're already enrolled in the Android 15 Beta program, you should receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the new beta version. If you're not enrolled, you can sign up through the Android Beta Program website.







It's important to note that if you want to leave the beta program and get the stable Android 15 release when it comes out, you can opt out now without wiping your device. However, this can only be done if you don't install the QPR1 Beta 2 update. If you install the update and then opt out, your device will be wiped.



As usual, members of the beta program are encouraged to use the Android Beta Feedback app or post on the Android Beta Program subreddit to report any bugs or feedback on the new beta. Additionally, keep in mind that this is, after all, beta software, therefore it is not recommended to install it on your daily driver device, as there are no guarantees that the build will be bug free.