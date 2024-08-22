Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 is now available for Google Pixel devices excluding the Pixel 9 series
Google's next major update for Android, the December Feature Drop, is advancing steadily with the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 (build AP41.240726.009). This update, part of Google's Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), brings new features, bug fixes, performance improvements, and the latest August 2024 security patches to Pixel devices.
If you're eager to experience the latest Android features and improvements before they're officially released, you can enroll your Pixel device in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta program today. A wide range of Pixel devices are eligible, including Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and Pixel Tablet series devices. The newly released Pixel 9 series is not eligible for this release, as it will separately be eligible for Android 15 Beta 4.2.
Once you've enrolled, your device will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the latest Beta version. If you're already enrolled in the Android 15 Beta program and haven't opted out, you'll automatically receive the QPR1 Beta 1 update and any future Beta updates.
Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 (471 MB) installing on a Pixel Fold | Image credit — PhoneArena
However, it's important to note that Beta software can be unstable and may contain bugs. If you prefer to stick with the stable public release of Android 15, you can opt out of the Beta program without wiping your device. However, there's a catch: you'll need to opt out before installing the QPR1 Beta 1 update. If you opt out after installing Beta 1 or any future updates, all user data on your device will be wiped, as per the program guidelines. If you do choose to opt out, you'll receive a "Downgrade" OTA update. It's recommended to ignore this update and wait for the public release of Android 15 instead.
It's worth noting that while the December Feature Drop is still a few months away, the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 provides a glimpse into what we can expect. The update is likely to include a range of new features and improvements, such as enhancements to the user interface, performance optimizations, and new privacy and security features.
