Android 15 Beta now available for Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , or Pixel 9 Pro XL , you can now install the Android 15 beta to experience the latest features firsthand. Previously released on August 13th , Google has updated the release notes for this build (AP31.240617.015) to include the brand-new devices. If you own a, or, you can now install thebeta to experience the latest features firsthand.





Release notes for Android 15 Beta 4.2 (build AP31.240617.015) adding the new devices on August 22nd





At first, the new devices weren't appearing in Google's Android Beta for Pixel website in order to enroll them in the beta program. However, it appears that they have now begun to show up. This means that, for now, if your device isn't showing up, you may need to be patient and just wait a bit. Otherwise, you could always manually install it by flashing the factory images, although that would take more work.





Pixel 9 listed in the Android Beta Program site as eligible to receive the beta + OTA installation | Images credit — PhoneArena





Once enrolled in the beta program, you should receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the beta version. However, it is important to remember that beta software can be unstable and contain bugs. So, it's recommended to back up your data before installing the beta and be prepared for potential issues.