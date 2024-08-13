Google rolls out new Android 15.2 Beta 4.2 build for Pixel devices
Google continues to push new Android 15 builds until the update's big launch. The latest iteration feels a bit more consistent than the previous one, but it still can’t be considered a major release.
The new Android 15.2 Beta 4.2 update is now available for Pixel devices. This build doesn’t bring any new features or improvements, but there are a bunch of bug fixes included, so it’s certainly worth installing if you’ve already running one of the previous Android 15 beta builds.
If your phone is enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program, you’ll be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update for Beta 4.2, so you don’t have to do anything until you get the notification.
It’s important to mention that your Pixel device must be on a non-Developer Preview public stable build to enroll in the beta program. Of course, you can opt out and return to a public Android version whenever you want. Once you do that, you should receive an update within 24 hours that will wipe all user data and install the latest stable public version of Android.
In any case, here is what the full changelog published by Google looks like:
- Fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up.
- Fixed an issue where a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera.
- Fixed a camera issue that was causing low frame rates.
- Fixed a camera issue that was causing a crash when changing zoom values.
- Fixed an issue with camera saturation.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the UI to flicker.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the YouTube app to crash.
Those who did not enrolled in the program can do so if they own one of the eligible devices listed below:
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7
- Pixel 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel 8
- Pixel 8 Pro
- Pixel 8a
