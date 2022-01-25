Sony Android 12 update does Internet toggles right! Implementation goes slightly wrong...





Specifically the size and shape of the quick toggles in the notification shade — these now take a lot more space and let you store a lot less quick functions on one page. No idea why, but it seems that — at some point — Google also saw this as a problem... and decided to combine the Wi-Fi and Mobile Data toggles within one quick tile — the controversial Internet tile.





A lot of users are disgruntled — it's not a huge problem, but why mess with something that worked quickly and effortlessly? In the past, you had dedicated toggles for Wi-Fi and Data, so it was only a matter of a swipe and a tap if you wanted to enable / disable one. Now, you need to swipe down, tap on Internet, then make your pick from an extra window, which pops up at the bottom of the screen. Extra points — there's a bit of lag as the Internet pop-up loads up available Wi-Fi networks. Yeeey.





Sony to the rescue













However, here's the weird part — users don't see the split-up toggles , but instead get the new Internet tile. Turns out, if you have this, you need to perform a factory reset of your Xperia to get the old style toggles.





This begs the question — is the old style a bug introduced by factory-resetting an Xperia with a fresh Android 12 update? Or is the Android 12 update slightly bugged and requires the factory reset to straighten out?





We asked Sony and will post an answer as soon as we get one.





[Spot reserved for comment from Sony. Check back later]





But not all that is old is gold





Sadly, users are also noticing the lack of a highly-praised privacy-oriented feature. Android 12 introduced new quick toggles to globally disable your phone's camera and microphone — just in case you are worried someone or some app might be... "listening in". It seems that these toggles were not included with the current build of Android 12 for Xperia flagships, which is a perplexing disappointment.





Note: status bar indicators for Microphone or Camera use will still work! This means that if any app on your phone is using your camera or microphone, you should see a persistent green or yellow dot in the top-right of your display.





Of course, we have asked Sony about that as well. We will update this bit as soon as we get an answer.





Which Xperia phones are getting Android 12?





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up