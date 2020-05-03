Accessories Deals Amazon Audio

Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 03, 2020, 8:33 AM
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are cheaper than ever before
Even though Amazon has been conclusively dominating the global smart speaker market ever since the company essentially gave birth to this now-thriving industry with the first-gen Echo, the e-commerce giant is not one to rest on its laurels, constantly looking for new ways to keep major competitors like Google and Apple at bay.

These primarily include frequent releases of upgraded and all-new models, as well as periodic expansions and improvements of Alexa's impressive capabilities, and perhaps most importantly, killer deals and hefty discounts

It's actually pretty rare to see an Echo-branded device sold at its "regular" price, so let's not act surprised that Amazon is running yet another extensive sale encompassing almost every single Alexa-powered smart speaker and smart display available today. It's also most likely not a coincidence that these awesome deals are going up against Google's latest (and possibly greatest) nationwide smart speaker promotions.

If you're a fan of compact smart displays with built-in Alexa assistance, Amazon's most notable new special offers should come as music to your ears, shaving a cool 40 and 50 bucks off the $89.99 and $129.99 list prices of the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 respectively. 

Commercially released just last year, these bad boys have obviously been on sale at substantial discounts before, but they've actually never dropped this low. As their names suggest, the size of the touchscreen is the key difference between the two models, although the larger variant also has the upper hand in terms of display resolution and audio power.

Curiously enough, the smaller, low-res, and less powerful Echo Spot is more expensive than both the Echo Show 5 and 8 at the time of this writing after a $40 markdown from a $129.99 list price, while the "full-sized" second-gen Echo Show is naturally even costlier, going $80 below $259.98 with a Philips Hue bulb included for free.

Meanwhile, it's pretty hard to recommend the "standard" third-gen Echo at only a $30 discount when the Google Home is currently available for a much lower price after a significantly deeper cut. 

Finally, the third-gen Echo Dot and second-gen Echo Plus are arguably quite compelling at $20 and $30 off their MSRPs, but the former has scored that exact same discount many times before, whereas the latter has been on sale at a lower price than today fairly recently.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

The OG Google Home hits a new all-time low price in huge nationwide smart speaker sales
The OG Google Home hits a new all-time low price in huge nationwide smart speaker sales
-$100
Score a sweet discount on Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy
Score a sweet discount on Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy
-$5
Square Enix is giving away Deus Ex GO on Android and iOS
Square Enix is giving away Deus Ex GO on Android and iOS
T-Mobile has two great Samsung tablets on sale at huge discounts
T-Mobile has two great Samsung tablets on sale at huge discounts
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A51 expands its US carrier support and adds killer new deals
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A51 expands its US carrier support and adds killer new deals
Spotlight eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite down to a great price
Spotlight eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite down to a great price

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless