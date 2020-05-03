Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are cheaper than ever before







It's actually pretty rare to see an Echo-branded device sold at its "regular" price, so let's not act surprised that Amazon is running yet another extensive sale encompassing almost every single Alexa-powered smart speaker and smart display available today. It's also most likely not a coincidence that these awesome deals are going up against Google's latest (and possibly greatest) nationwide smart speaker promotions



If you're a fan of compact smart displays with built-in Alexa assistance, Amazon's most notable new special offers should come as music to your ears, shaving a cool 40 and 50 bucks off the $89.99 and $129.99 list prices of the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 respectively.



Commercially released just last year, these bad boys have obviously been on sale at substantial discounts before, but they've actually never dropped this low. As their names suggest, the size of the touchscreen is the key difference between the two models, although the larger variant also has the upper hand in terms of display resolution and audio power.



Curiously enough, the smaller, low-res, and less powerful Echo Spot is more expensive than both the Echo Show 5 and 8 at the time of this writing after a $40 markdown from a $129.99 list price, while the "full-sized" second-gen Echo Show is naturally even costlier, going $80 below $259.98 with a Philips Hue bulb included for free.



Meanwhile, it's pretty hard to recommend the "standard" third-gen Echo at only a $30 discount when the Google Home is currently available for a much lower price after a significantly deeper cut.



Finally, the third-gen Echo Dot and second-gen Echo Plus are arguably quite compelling at $20 and $30 off their MSRPs, but the former has scored that exact same discount many times before, whereas the latter has been on sale at a lower price than today fairly recently.