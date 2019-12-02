The Echo Show 5 and 8 have never been cheaper on Amazon

If you're looking for a smart display, there are plenty of options that you can choose from. Not to mention that just about every smart display that's been released on the market is on sale. As a matter of fact, at least one that hasn't yet hit the shelves is already getting a massive discount.
Amazon has a lot of Cyber Monday deals up on its website, but here are two that are aimed at those who want to buy a smart display. The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 have never been cheaper on Amazon.
For example, you can grab an Echo Show 5 and save $40 or, even better, get an Echo Show 8 instead and save $50 in the process. The former usually sells for $90, while the latter hasn't been released on the market yet
, but Amazon's big smart display is priced to sell for $130.
Keep in mind that the Echo Show 8 won't arrive in stock until December 11. Also, Amazon offers a 40% ($90) discount on a bundle that includes both the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8, so if you plan to buy them both anyway, simply select the bundle instead of each individual product to get the discount.
