Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays

The newest extensive sale brings the "regular" third-gen Echo, the diminutive third-gen Echo Dot, the high-end second-gen Echo Plus, and the Echo Show 5, 8, and 10 smart display trio down to their lowest prices in months with absolutely no strings attached. That means you don't need to be a Prime member or meet any other special requirements to slash 40 bucks off the $99.99 MSRP of the fall 2019-released Echo , for instance.



The straightforward Alexa-powered smart speaker is available at its reduced price in no less than five variants, including a snazzy Limited Edition (RED) model. The 2018-refreshed Echo Plus , meanwhile, costs $80 less than usual in combination with a Philips Hue Bulb, adding built-in smart home hub capabilities on top of the Echo's already robust list of features including everything from "premium" sound technology for hands-free music streaming to timers, calendar events, reminders, alerts, and so much more



Of course, even the teeny-tiny Echo Dot can do most of those things while naturally cutting a few corners as far as audio quality is concerned at an ultra-affordable price. We're talking $20 less than usual, which equates to a whopping 40 percent shaved off the $49.99 MSRP of this direct Nest Mini rival.



Finally, if you're a fan of the somewhat quirky but rapidly expanding smart display concept, Amazon will let you choose from 5, 8, and 10-inch versions of the Echo Show currently available at discounts ranging from $30 to $80. The smallest member of the trio obviously carries the lowest price point as well, largely behaving like a "smart clock" for your nightstand, while the biggest model is bundled with a complimentary Philips Hue Bulb at the aforementioned $80 discount.



Last but certainly not least, the fall 2019-released Echo Show 8 is an excellent alternative for Google's 7-inch Nest Hub at $40 off its $129.99 list price, which just so happens to make it slightly cheaper than its direct rival right now.

One of the reasons why Google has been struggling so hard of late to keep up with Amazon's towering smart speaker sales is that no matter how often the search giant offers discounts on its Google Assistant-controlled devices , the Echo deals are always pretty much impossible to undercut.