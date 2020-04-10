Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
The straightforward Alexa-powered smart speaker is available at its reduced price in no less than five variants, including a snazzy Limited Edition (RED) model. The 2018-refreshed Echo Plus, meanwhile, costs $80 less than usual in combination with a Philips Hue Bulb, adding built-in smart home hub capabilities on top of the Echo's already robust list of features including everything from "premium" sound technology for hands-free music streaming to timers, calendar events, reminders, alerts, and so much more.
Of course, even the teeny-tiny Echo Dot can do most of those things while naturally cutting a few corners as far as audio quality is concerned at an ultra-affordable price. We're talking $20 less than usual, which equates to a whopping 40 percent shaved off the $49.99 MSRP of this direct Nest Mini rival.
Finally, if you're a fan of the somewhat quirky but rapidly expanding smart display concept, Amazon will let you choose from 5, 8, and 10-inch versions of the Echo Show currently available at discounts ranging from $30 to $80. The smallest member of the trio obviously carries the lowest price point as well, largely behaving like a "smart clock" for your nightstand, while the biggest model is bundled with a complimentary Philips Hue Bulb at the aforementioned $80 discount.
Last but certainly not least, the fall 2019-released Echo Show 8 is an excellent alternative for Google's 7-inch Nest Hub at $40 off its $129.99 list price, which just so happens to make it slightly cheaper than its direct rival right now.