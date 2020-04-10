Accessories Deals Amazon Audio

Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 10, 2020, 6:36 AM
Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
One of the reasons why Google has been struggling so hard of late to keep up with Amazon's towering smart speaker sales is that no matter how often the search giant offers discounts on its Google Assistant-controlled devices, the Echo deals are always pretty much impossible to undercut.

The newest extensive sale brings the "regular" third-gen Echo, the diminutive third-gen Echo Dot, the high-end second-gen Echo Plus, and the Echo Show 5, 8, and 10 smart display trio down to their lowest prices in months with absolutely no strings attached. That means you don't need to be a Prime member or meet any other special requirements to slash 40 bucks off the $99.99 MSRP of the fall 2019-released Echo, for instance.

The straightforward Alexa-powered smart speaker is available at its reduced price in no less than five variants, including a snazzy Limited Edition (RED) model. The 2018-refreshed Echo Plus, meanwhile, costs $80 less than usual in combination with a Philips Hue Bulb, adding built-in smart home hub capabilities on top of the Echo's already robust list of features including everything from "premium" sound technology for hands-free music streaming to timers, calendar events, reminders, alerts, and so much more.

Of course, even the teeny-tiny Echo Dot can do most of those things while naturally cutting a few corners as far as audio quality is concerned at an ultra-affordable price. We're talking $20 less than usual, which equates to a whopping 40 percent shaved off the $49.99 MSRP of this direct Nest Mini rival.

Finally, if you're a fan of the somewhat quirky but rapidly expanding smart display concept, Amazon will let you choose from 5, 8, and 10-inch versions of the Echo Show currently available at discounts ranging from $30 to $80. The smallest member of the trio obviously carries the lowest price point as well, largely behaving like a "smart clock" for your nightstand, while the biggest model is bundled with a complimentary Philips Hue Bulb at the aforementioned $80 discount. 

Last but certainly not least, the fall 2019-released Echo Show 8 is an excellent alternative for Google's 7-inch Nest Hub at $40 off its $129.99 list price, which just so happens to make it slightly cheaper than its direct rival right now.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

The feature-packed Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches are almost unbelievably cheap now
The feature-packed Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches are almost unbelievably cheap now
-$50
Nationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time
Expires in - 2w 6dNationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time
The G9 ThinQ might not happen, so why not get the LG G8 ThinQ at a crazy low price?
The G9 ThinQ might not happen, so why not get the LG G8 ThinQ at a crazy low price?
-$350
You can now bundle Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20+ 5G with a free Galaxy A50 mid-ranger
You can now bundle Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20+ 5G with a free Galaxy A50 mid-ranger
Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120
Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120
Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch
Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless