If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 29, 2020, 3:30 PM
A smart display can be a great device to help pass the time at home with your family while trying to keep your distance from the outside world and "flatten the curve", which most health experts consider to be our best hope in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. 

Of course, this doesn't feel like a great time to spend money on non-essential tech stuff, but for what it's worth, both Google's and Amazon's smart speakers with touchscreens can be purchased at lower than ever prices. In Amazon's case, we're not talking about the largest Echo Show model, and you also need to meet an important condition to score an unprecedented discount on the company's fall 2019-released 8-incher.

Specifically, you actually have to buy two of these bad boys right now to essentially get one unit free. The BOGO deal is pretty much as straightforward as it sounds, merely requiring you enter the "SHOW82PACK" promo code in the checkout cart before finalizing your Amazon.com order. 

Alternatively, Best Buy will automatically knock 50 percent off the combined regular price of two Echo Show 8 devices when you add them to your cart on this webpage, but while Amazon does not mention any expiration date for its special offer, the third-party retailer plans to put an end to this incredible promotion in just a few hours (at the time of writing).

The Echo Show 8 is available in "Charcoal" and "Sandstone" fabric designs, offering largely the same features and capabilities as Amazon's second-gen 10-inch Echo Show released back in 2018. We're talking the full audio and visual power of Alexa, ranging from hands-free video calling and messaging to smart home controls, music streaming, kitchen assistance, and plenty of other neat stuff requiring simple voice or touch interaction.

Granted, the 8-inch smart display comes with a humbler camera and slightly less powerful sound than its big brother, but you really can't argue with its value at a 50 percent discount. Amazon also sells a single unit bundled with your choice of a diminutive Echo Show 5 model, Smart Plug, adjustable stand, or Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker at decent but significantly smaller markdowns.

Meanwhile, the Echo Show 10 is on sale at $30 off its list price by itself or $84.98 less than usual when purchased alongside an Echo Flex and Philips Hue bulb.

FEATURED VIDEO

