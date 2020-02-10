Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale for Valentine's Day
Granted, these don't exactly scream "I love you" or "you mean the world to me", but it's the thought (and sometimes, the price) that counts most of all. Besides, if you hurry, you can get a Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 10 slate both for yourself and a special someone at an irresistible combined price.
Typically available for $159.98, two Fire HD 8 units are currently up for grabs at 50 bucks less than that in 16 and 32GB storage variants with or without special offers. The 8-inch mid-ranger was last refreshed all the way back in 2018, but at this awesome discount, it still has plenty going for it to qualify as a sensible and rather creative Valentine's Day present.
Meanwhile, the 2019-upgraded Amazon Fire HD 10 is naturally costlier, at a list price of $150 a pop, but that also means there's more room for a heftier discount. As such, you can snap up a 10-inch 2-pack for $100 less than usual with your choice of 32 or 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a sharper display, a faster chipset, and longer battery life than what the Fire HD 8 has going for it.
Both these deals are unsurprisingly scheduled to run until February 14 (at 8:55 am PT), but there are actually a number of other special Valentine's Day offers on Amazon devices that don't have expiration dates explicitly mentioned. Some of those are not entirely new, though, including the chance to shave $20 off the Echo Dot's regular price, a $35 Kindle Paperwhite markdown, a $40 discount on Amazon's AirPods-rivaling Echo Buds, or $25 off the Echo Show 5.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):