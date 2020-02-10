Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale for Valentine's Day

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 10, 2020
Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale for Valentine's Day
If you're looking for a slightly more unconventional Valentine's Day gift this year than the same old boring flowers, chocolates, romantic dinners, or jewelry items, you might want to consider an Amazon Fire tablet, Echo smart speaker, or Kindle e-reader.

Granted, these don't exactly scream "I love you" or "you mean the world to me", but it's the thought (and sometimes, the price) that counts most of all. Besides, if you hurry, you can get a Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 10 slate both for yourself and a special someone at an irresistible combined price.

Typically available for $159.98, two Fire HD 8 units are currently up for grabs at 50 bucks less than that in 16 and 32GB storage variants with or without special offers. The 8-inch mid-ranger was last refreshed all the way back in 2018, but at this awesome discount, it still has plenty going for it to qualify as a sensible and rather creative Valentine's Day present.

We're talking a high-definition screen (obviously) with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, as well as a respectable quad-core processor, 1.5 gigs of memory, powerful dual stereo speakers, microSD support, and above all, up to 10 hours of battery life in "mixed" use.

Meanwhile, the 2019-upgraded Amazon Fire HD 10 is naturally costlier, at a list price of $150 a pop, but that also means there's more room for a heftier discount. As such, you can snap up a 10-inch 2-pack for $100 less than usual with your choice of 32 or 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a sharper display, a faster chipset, and longer battery life than what the Fire HD 8 has going for it.

Both these deals are unsurprisingly scheduled to run until February 14 (at 8:55 am PT), but there are actually a number of other special Valentine's Day offers on Amazon devices that don't have expiration dates explicitly mentioned. Some of those are not entirely new, though, including the chance to shave $20 off the Echo Dot's regular price, a $35 Kindle Paperwhite markdown, a $40 discount on Amazon's AirPods-rivaling Echo Buds, or $25 off the Echo Show 5.

