Amazon is running a big sale on (almost) the entire new family of Kindle e-readers











On the bright side, the "all-new" On the bright side, the "all-new" Kindle Kids Edition , which merely made its commercial debut a few months ago, is also marked down by a cool 25 bucks with your choice of a blue, pink, "rainbow birds", or "space station" protective cover included.



This kid-friendly version of the 2019-released Kindle 10th Generation would normally set you back $109.99 a pop, although we've actually already seen it a couple of times discounted even lower than today.



The same goes for the "regular" Kindle 10th Generation with a built-in front light, which is currently available at $25 off its list price with or without special offers, equating to a 28 and 23 percent cut respectively.



Finally, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite can be purchased at $35 and $40 less than usual in 8 and 32GB storage variants respectively, which makes these cool new deals almost as compelling as the Black Friday 2019 promotions Finally, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite can be purchased at $35 and $40 less than usual in 8 and 32GB storage variants respectively, which makes these cool new deals almost as compelling as the Black Friday 2019 promotions Amazon revived for a little while last month . Speaking of, you're obviously looking at yet another round of limited time deals here, although there are no actual expiration dates listed.

E-book readers are not exactly what we'd call the world's most sophisticated gadgets, but if you don't need all the extra functionality of an everyday tablet or simply care about battery life more than anything, you can't go wrong with a Kindle.