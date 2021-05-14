Amazon's original Echo Buds are on sale at their Prime Day 2020 price ahead of Prime Day 2021

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





There's clearly no danger of any prospective second-gen Echo Buds buyers choosing the original model instead, but because Amazon's rookie AirPods-rivaling effort must go as well, the e-commerce giant is currently holding a sale that may prove incredibly compelling for professional bargain hunters.



While not completely unprecedented, this killer new deal brings the first-gen Echo Buds down to their Prime Day 2020 price... with While not completely unprecedented, this killer new deal brings the first-gen Echo Buds down to their Prime Day 2020 price... with Prime Day 2021 right around the corner. Normally available for $129.99, these bad boys can be had at the time of this writing for 50 bucks (or 38 percent) less than that.





You're looking at the highest discount offered by Amazon so far this year, which is enough to undercut the starting price of the aforementioned 2021 edition by a solid $40. Although extremely affordable all of a sudden (not that they were particularly expensive before), the 2019-released Echo Buds beg the obvious question: are they cheap enough?



The deeply discounted OG Echo Buds merely come with active noise reduction technology in tow, mind you, while keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 5 hours on a single charge and boosting that endurance score to a grand total of 20 hours when taking their bundled charging case into consideration as well.



Designed to withstand water splashing and sweat, these ultra-affordable AirPods alternatives may not sound as great or fit many people as well as their competitors, but well, did we happen to mention just how incredibly cheap they are? Yes, they're even cheaper than something like the oft-discounted Designed to withstand water splashing and sweat, these ultra-affordable AirPods alternatives may not sound as great or fit many people as well as their competitors, but well, did we happen to mention just how incredibly cheap they are? Yes, they're even cheaper than something like the oft-discounted Sony WF-SP800N



