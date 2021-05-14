Amazon's original Echo Buds are on sale at their Prime Day 2020 price ahead of Prime Day 2021
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While not completely unprecedented, this killer new deal brings the first-gen Echo Buds down to their Prime Day 2020 price... with Prime Day 2021 right around the corner. Normally available for $129.99, these bad boys can be had at the time of this writing for 50 bucks (or 38 percent) less than that.
After all, there was a good reason (or rather several of them) why the Alexa-enabled product failed to make our extensive list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy. Meanwhile, although it's too early to know for sure, their vastly improved successors may well challenge the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro for the important title of best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on deck.
The deeply discounted OG Echo Buds merely come with active noise reduction technology in tow, mind you, while keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 5 hours on a single charge and boosting that endurance score to a grand total of 20 hours when taking their bundled charging case into consideration as well.
Designed to withstand water splashing and sweat, these ultra-affordable AirPods alternatives may not sound as great or fit many people as well as their competitors, but well, did we happen to mention just how incredibly cheap they are? Yes, they're even cheaper than something like the oft-discounted Sony WF-SP800N.