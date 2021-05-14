Amazon's original Echo Buds are on sale at their Prime Day 2020 price ahead of Prime Day 2021

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 14, 2021, 11:04 AM
Amazon doesn't always like to keep older editions of its in-house gadgets around after unveiling new generations of the same products, but given how much better the upgraded Echo Buds seem to be compared to their predecessors, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the OG true wireless earbuds are still very much alive and well.

There's clearly no danger of any prospective second-gen Echo Buds buyers choosing the original model instead, but because Amazon's rookie AirPods-rivaling effort must go as well, the e-commerce giant is currently holding a sale that may prove incredibly compelling for professional bargain hunters.

While not completely unprecedented, this killer new deal brings the first-gen Echo Buds down to their Prime Day 2020 price... with Prime Day 2021 right around the corner. Normally available for $129.99, these bad boys can be had at the time of this writing for 50 bucks (or 38 percent) less than that.

You're looking at the highest discount offered by Amazon so far this year, which is enough to undercut the starting price of the aforementioned 2021 edition by a solid $40. Although extremely affordable all of a sudden (not that they were particularly expensive before), the 2019-released Echo Buds beg the obvious question: are they cheap enough?

After all, there was a good reason (or rather several of them) why the Alexa-enabled product failed to make our extensive list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy. Meanwhile, although it's too early to know for sure, their vastly improved successors may well challenge the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro for the important title of best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on deck.

The deeply discounted OG Echo Buds merely come with active noise reduction technology in tow, mind you, while keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 5 hours on a single charge and boosting that endurance score to a grand total of 20 hours when taking their bundled charging case into consideration as well.

Designed to withstand water splashing and sweat, these ultra-affordable AirPods alternatives may not sound as great or fit many people as well as their competitors, but well, did we happen to mention just how incredibly cheap they are? Yes, they're even cheaper than something like the oft-discounted Sony WF-SP800N.

