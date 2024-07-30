Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2 review: A good but not great pair of earbuds

Nothing's back with a fresh new pair of earbuds for all bargain hunters out there. The new CMF Buds Pro 2 are here with a multitude of intriguing features, excellent audio quality, decent noise cancellation, and finally, a killer price.

How do these new earbuds stack up against Nothing's higher-end earbuds as well as the all-encompassing AirPods Pro?

CMF Buds Pro 2 Design and Colors











With the CMF Buds Pro 2, we get a distinct design language that's mostly in line with the CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Phone 1. The charging case is squircle-shaped, mostly flat on the sides, and made of soft plastic that feels great to touch.





That's intended, as you're supposed to often interact with the charging case. Sadly, the soft plastic gets smudged pretty easily, so be prepared to clean it thoroughly from time to time.









The reason for that is the multi-functional round dial in the corner, dubbed the Smart Dial. Aside from looking cool and in-line with the rest of the CMF lineup, the Smart Dial also serves other purposes.





For example, you can control the earbuds volume by rotating it, pause your music with a single tap, switch between different active noise cancellation modes by a double-tap, triple-press to enable Low Lag mode off, and so on.









Everything is customizable in the app, so you can personalize things your way in the Nothing X companion app. The Smart Dial is a mich better way to interact with the earbuds than the touch-sensitive earbuds themselves.









The design of the buds themselves is a pretty standard AirPods-like one, with long stems and a bulbous main section that helps the earbuds fit snug. Both earbuds feature touch sensitive areas at the top, which let you control the playback, accept/decline calls, and switch between noise control modes.









The CMF Buds Pro 2 come with some extra ear tips in the box, which will maximize the chances of the earbuds fitting properly. The standard ones that come as default should fit most adults, but there are a larger and a smaller set available as well.





The earbuds themselves are comfortable to wear. They are lightweight and they don't cause ear fatigue. Sure, it will hurt if you lay on your pillow with your head sideways, but other than that, using the CMF Buds Pro 2 for long periods of time is a pleasant experience.



