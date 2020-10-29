iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Motorola Samsung LG Android Sony Deals

Amazon has a huge number of Samsung, Moto, Sony, and LG phones on sale today only

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 29, 2020, 9:29 AM
Amazon has a huge number of Samsung, Moto, Sony, and LG phones on sale today only
Even though we're technically still more than four weeks away from Black Friday and Prime Day was only a couple of weeks back, Amazon is today offering what we can safely assume will remain some of the greatest smartphone deals of the entire holiday season.

You have less than 24 hours at the time of this writing to choose from an incredibly long list of deeply discounted mobile devices from some of the world's top vendors, with the cheapest prepaid models fetching well below 50 bucks and the most expensive smartphone on sale going for close to $1,000 after a substantial markdown of over $400.

We're talking, of course, about the unlocked Motorola Razr 5G, which is currently reduced by 29 percent from its typical retail price of $1,399.99. That's actually not the only 5G-capable handset you can buy at a massive discount ahead of Black Friday, and the "conventional" (read non-foldable) Motorola Edge is obviously a lot cheaper after a record price cut of $320 (including a $15 coupon), or 46 percent.

Normally available for $699.99, the curvy 6.7-inch giant has an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor and 256 gigs of internal storage space in common with the second-gen Razr while unsurprisingly settling for a slightly inferior 6GB RAM count. 

If you don't want to settle for a new mid-end chipset, the Sony Xperia 1 packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 SoC... from last year while costing $359.99 less than its usual price of $949.99. That's still not what we'd call incredibly affordable, but luckily, that's where the unlocked Moto G Power, G Stylus, G Fast, and G7 Power come in.

The four budget-friendly mid-end Motorola devices are on sale at discounts ranging from 27 to 49 percent, which beats the latest deals available through the company's own official US e-store, bringing all these respectable Android soldiers down to new all-time low prices.

If you want to maximize your savings, Amazon is also selling various Moto G-series models at even lower prices for use with prepaid operators like Tracfone, Total Wireless, or Simple Mobile, and the same goes for a bunch of Samsung and LG devices like the Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A01, Journey, and Stylo 5.

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy A01 is a particularly great bargain when purchased exclusively for Total Wireless or Simple Mobile, fetching $30 less than an already phenomenal price of $59.99.

Last but not least, bargain hunters who refuse to commit to any given carrier upfront, be it prepaid or postpaid, can opt for the unlocked LG K30, K31, K51, or Stylo 6 at a discount of anywhere between 18 and 32 percent.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Buy kicks off its killer Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Note 20 5G series
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
What Black Friday phone deals to expect in 2020
Popular stories
Check out the full list(s) of Costco Black Friday 2020 deals
Popular stories
Time is running out on Motorola's Halloween Sale which includes the 5G Edge+ and G Power
Popular stories
Amazon Black Friday Deals available now and what offers to expect

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless