Amazon has a huge number of Samsung, Moto, Sony, and LG phones on sale today only

Even though we're technically still more than four weeks away from Black Friday and Prime Day was only a couple of weeks back, Amazon is today offering what we can safely assume will remain some of the greatest smartphone deals of the entire holiday season.





You have less than 24 hours at the time of this writing to choose from an incredibly long list of deeply discounted mobile devices from some of the world's top vendors, with the cheapest prepaid models fetching well below 50 bucks and the most expensive smartphone on sale going for close to $1,000 after a substantial markdown of over $400.



We're talking, of course, about the unlocked We're talking, of course, about the unlocked Motorola Razr 5G , which is currently reduced by 29 percent from its typical retail price of $1,399.99. That's actually not the only 5G-capable handset you can buy at a massive discount ahead of Black Friday, and the "conventional" (read non-foldable) Motorola Edge is obviously a lot cheaper after a record price cut of $320 (including a $15 coupon), or 46 percent.



Normally available for $699.99, the curvy 6.7-inch giant has an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor and 256 gigs of internal storage space in common with the second-gen Razr while unsurprisingly settling for a slightly inferior 6GB RAM count.



If you don't want to settle for a new mid-end chipset, the If you don't want to settle for a new mid-end chipset, the Sony Xperia 1 packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 SoC... from last year while costing $359.99 less than its usual price of $949.99. That's still not what we'd call incredibly affordable, but luckily, that's where the unlocked Moto G Power, G Stylus, G Fast, and G7 Power come in.



If you want to maximize your savings, Amazon is also selling various Moto G-series models at even lower prices for use with prepaid operators like Tracfone, Total Wireless, or Simple Mobile, and the same goes for a bunch of If you want to maximize your savings, Amazon is also selling various Moto G-series models at even lower prices for use with prepaid operators like Tracfone, Total Wireless, or Simple Mobile, and the same goes for a bunch of Samsung and LG devices like the Galaxy A10e , Galaxy A01, Journey, and Stylo 5



The entry-level The entry-level Samsung Galaxy A01 is a particularly great bargain when purchased exclusively for Total Wireless or Simple Mobile, fetching $30 less than an already phenomenal price of $59.99.