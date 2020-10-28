Time is running out on Motorola's Halloween Sale which includes the 5G Edge+ and G Power

This coming Saturday is Halloween although the holiday seems to have lost its excitement due to the pandemic. That doesn't mean that there isn't anything to look forward to this Sunday; Motorola has a Halloween Sale that includes some of its pricier handsets including the underrated flagship Motorola Edge+ . The latter though, is carrier-locked to Verizon so you'll have to keep that in mind. The Edge + features a 6.7-inch Endless Edge 1080+ FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The screen extends 90 degrees down both sides.





The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and is paired with 12GB of memory and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The camera array includes a 108MP primary camera on the back along with a 16MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. There is also a depth sensor and a 25MP selfie snapper. The 5G handset carries a 5000mAh battery, the largest battery on a 5G phone, and supports the fastest download data speeds of any smartphone (4Gbps). Normally $999.99, you can take $200 or 20% off and pay $799.99 for what is the most feature-packed Motorola handset. Among those features is an under-display fingerprint scanner.











The less power-packed version, the Motorola Edge is now $499.99 after a $200 or 29% price break and while this model is not carrier locked to Verizon, it does offer 5G data speed and a 6.7-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a less powerful Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The cameras on the back feature a 64MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP Telephoto camera, a depth sensor, and a 25MP front-facing snapper. A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on.





The Motorola Razr (2019), also available from Verizon only, is the 4G LTE version of the phone that opens into a 6.2 -inch handset with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When closed, the 2.7-inch Quick View screen helps get tasks done. A Snapdragon 710 SoC is found under the hood along with 6GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a 2510mAh battery. Normally priced at $1,499, during the Halloween Sale you can take $500 or 33% off and pay just $999.99 for the foldable.





Other phones on sale for Halloween include the Moto G Power which features a 5000mAh battery for up to three days of battery life. The handset carries a 6.4-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2300 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. 4GB of memory is onboard along with 64GB of storage. For the sale, take $30 or 12% off to $219.99.





The Moto One Zoom is $130 or 29% off.

The Moto G Fast is $30 off at $169.99 for a 15% price cut.

The Motorola One Action is $229.99 or $120 off giving buyers a 34% price break.

The Moto G7 Power can be purchased for $179.99, $70 or 28% off of the usual price.

The Moto G7 Play is offered for $129.99 during the sale, $70 or 35% off.

The Moto E6 can be yours for $99.99, $50 or 33% off.

If a long-lasting battery life is important to you, both the Edge+ and Edge should be considered as well as the G Power and G7 Power. If you need plenty of memory and storage, the Edge+ is the device for you. If you want nostalgia or the ability to have a pocketable device at the ready whenever you need one, the Razr (2019) will not only handle the job, it also will make sure that all eyes are on you.



