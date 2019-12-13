T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals Tizen Wearables

Amazon's free Galaxy Watch Active 2 deal extends to the Galaxy S10e

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 13, 2019, 7:09 AM
It's pretty much impossible to remember all the awesome deals offered by Samsung and major US retailers on the company's 2019 high-end handsets in the last couple of months or so, but with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy in the rearview mirror, the best you can probably get right now is a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 alongside a Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10, or Note 10+ purchased at full price.

Available on Samsung's official US website for a few days, the killer new bundle promotion seems to have discreetly expanded to Amazon, where you can actually also buy the Galaxy S10e together with the aforementioned Tizen smartwatch at the regular price of the "affordable" flagship phone alone.

In case you're wondering, Galaxy S10e buyers can't get any discounts or gifts of any sort directly from the handset's manufacturer, while Amazon will hook you up with a complimentary Galaxy Watch Active 2 whether you're looking to pick up the 5.8-inch phone in a 128GB storage/6GB memory configuration or a higher-end variant packing 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

You can also choose from a wide range of paint jobs, and the same goes for the "standard" S10, the jumbo-sized S10+, the 6.3-inch Note 10, and the state-of-the-art Note 10+ with a 6.8-inch screen. All these powerhouses are available in a number of storage versions equipped with unlocked support for all major (and minor) US networks and backed by a full 1-year warranty alongside a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 44mm size and Aqua Black hue that normally costs $250 on its own.

Because the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineups probably need no introduction, we should maybe highlight the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives out there, with a beautiful Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as decent battery life, both in-depth activity and sleep tracking capabilities, a handy touch bezel feature enabled by default for more intuitive UI navigation, and a comfortable design made to withstand water immersion.

