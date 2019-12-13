Amazon's free Galaxy Watch Active 2 deal extends to the Galaxy S10e
In case you're wondering, Galaxy S10e buyers can't get any discounts or gifts of any sort directly from the handset's manufacturer, while Amazon will hook you up with a complimentary Galaxy Watch Active 2 whether you're looking to pick up the 5.8-inch phone in a 128GB storage/6GB memory configuration or a higher-end variant packing 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.
You can also choose from a wide range of paint jobs, and the same goes for the "standard" S10, the jumbo-sized S10+, the 6.3-inch Note 10, and the state-of-the-art Note 10+ with a 6.8-inch screen. All these powerhouses are available in a number of storage versions equipped with unlocked support for all major (and minor) US networks and backed by a full 1-year warranty alongside a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 44mm size and Aqua Black hue that normally costs $250 on its own.
Because the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineups probably need no introduction, we should maybe highlight the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives out there, with a beautiful Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as decent battery life, both in-depth activity and sleep tracking capabilities, a handy touch bezel feature enabled by default for more intuitive UI navigation, and a comfortable design made to withstand water immersion.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):