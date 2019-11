Massive Amazon Black Friday sale offers solid discounts on new and old Garmin smartwatches

Enter Amazon's latest extensive Black Friday promotion, which includes everything from already ultra-affordable Vivofit Jr 2 activity trackers to Garmin's newest "mainstream" Apple Watch alternative. The latter is called Venu , fetching a full 100 bucks less than usual (equating to a 25 percent discount) with a sharp AMOLED display in tow, as well as in-depth 24/7 health monitoring technology, and perhaps most importantly, a battery life of up to five days in "smartwatch mode" (with the GPS switched off and no music playing).



The The Vivoactive 4 and 4S are just as new as the fancy Garmin Venu, both scoring a $50 price cut on Amazon right now with pretty much the same features on deck (minus the AMOLED screen and optional always-on mode) and your choice of 40 or 45mm case sizes. Thanks to a slightly lower-quality and lower-res panel, these two can take battery life to new heights, promising up to a mind-blowing 8 days of endurance between charges in "smartwatch mode."



If you're into comic books in general and Marvel superheroes in particular, you'll be happy to hear the recently released Garmin Legacy Hero is also marked down by 50 bucks in both Captain America and Captain Marvel-inspired designs.



As far as older devices are concerned, you should definitely think about giving the popular Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music a chance at $80 (or 29 percent) off list if you can't afford the vastly improved Vivoactive 4 or 4S. The Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker at a $30 discount is a great budget-friendly option for those that don't have to own a wearable device resembling a traditional timepiece, while the kid-friendly Vivofit Jr 2 is available in no less than nine colorful designs developed in collaboration with Disney and Marvel at a cool $30 less than usual, equating to a pretty hefty 38 percent markdown.

Even though a number of Garmin smartwatches have been on sale at fairly substantial discounts on the company's own website for almost a week now, we're pretty certain you were looking forward to more holiday deals on more models.