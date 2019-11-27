Massive Amazon Black Friday sale offers solid discounts on new and old Garmin smartwatches
The Vivoactive 4 and 4S are just as new as the fancy Garmin Venu, both scoring a $50 price cut on Amazon right now with pretty much the same features on deck (minus the AMOLED screen and optional always-on mode) and your choice of 40 or 45mm case sizes. Thanks to a slightly lower-quality and lower-res panel, these two can take battery life to new heights, promising up to a mind-blowing 8 days of endurance between charges in "smartwatch mode."
If you're into comic books in general and Marvel superheroes in particular, you'll be happy to hear the recently released Garmin Legacy Hero is also marked down by 50 bucks in both Captain America and Captain Marvel-inspired designs.
As far as older devices are concerned, you should definitely think about giving the popular Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music a chance at $80 (or 29 percent) off list if you can't afford the vastly improved Vivoactive 4 or 4S. The Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker at a $30 discount is a great budget-friendly option for those that don't have to own a wearable device resembling a traditional timepiece, while the kid-friendly Vivofit Jr 2 is available in no less than nine colorful designs developed in collaboration with Disney and Marvel at a cool $30 less than usual, equating to a pretty hefty 38 percent markdown.
1 Comment
2. puknenumlo
Posts: 3; Member since: 16 min ago
posted on 14 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):