Some of Garmin's best smartwatches are on sale at big discounts for the holidays

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition









Instead of fetching $600 and up, this popular family of premium multisport GPS watches currently starts at $449.99, although you'll need to give up a state-of-the-art sensor measuring your blood oxygen saturation levels and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens if you only have 450 bucks to spend. The 42mm Fenix 5S Plus and 47mm Fenix 5 Plus will still come with a fairly robust silver body, an absolutely mind-blowing battery life of up to 7 days in "smartwatch mode", multisatellite network capabilities for precise tracking in challenging environments, proprietary "Elevate" heart rate monitoring, and pretty much everything you need to stay on top of your fitness and health.













Meanwhile, the extra-durable Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire Edition will set you back $550 and up ahead of the holidays instead of $700 and up, with a massive 51mm Fenix 5X Plus variant rocking "Pulse Ox Acclimation" technology, as well as a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, going for $900 after a $150 discount of its own.





Of course, that's not all Garmin is selling at substantially reduced prices right now, with Forerunner 935 and Forerunner 945 triathlon smartwatches starting at $400 and $500 respectively after $100 markdowns across the board. These bad boys are great at tracking your long-distance runs, also offering excellent battery life in slightly smaller and lighter packages.





The rugged Garmin Instinct is not exceedingly bulky either, nonetheless being able to monitor your position with built-in GPS functionality at a very reasonable price of $200, down from a $300 MSRP. You can also get a "Tactical Edition" of the Instinct at $300 (instead of $350) with night vision goggle compatibility, jumpmaster, stealth mode, and other interesting features you won't find on a smartwatch from a different company.



