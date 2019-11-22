Some of Garmin's best smartwatches are on sale at big discounts for the holidays
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition
Probably the best thing about Garmin's recent announcements of a whole slew of interesting new wearable devices is that they allow the company to sell older products at lower than ever prices. We're not talking any pushovers either, with the Fenix 5 Plus series in particular grabbing our attention as part of an extensive holiday sale with no expiration date explicitly listed.
Check out the deals here
Meanwhile, the extra-durable Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire Edition will set you back $550 and up ahead of the holidays instead of $700 and up, with a massive 51mm Fenix 5X Plus variant rocking "Pulse Ox Acclimation" technology, as well as a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, going for $900 after a $150 discount of its own.
Of course, that's not all Garmin is selling at substantially reduced prices right now, with Forerunner 935 and Forerunner 945 triathlon smartwatches starting at $400 and $500 respectively after $100 markdowns across the board. These bad boys are great at tracking your long-distance runs, also offering excellent battery life in slightly smaller and lighter packages.
The rugged Garmin Instinct is not exceedingly bulky either, nonetheless being able to monitor your position with built-in GPS functionality at a very reasonable price of $200, down from a $300 MSRP. You can also get a "Tactical Edition" of the Instinct at $300 (instead of $350) with night vision goggle compatibility, jumpmaster, stealth mode, and other interesting features you won't find on a smartwatch from a different company.
Curiously enough, Garmin isn't offering any discounts on "mainstream" devices like the Vivosmart 4, Vivoactive 3, or Vivomove, not to mention the all-new Venu, but Black Friday is technically still a full week away, so the company could well have a second batch of holiday deals up its sleeve.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):