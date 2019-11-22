Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Deals Wearables Garmin

Some of Garmin's best smartwatches are on sale at big discounts for the holidays

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 22, 2019, 2:27 AM
Some of Garmin's best smartwatches are on sale at big discounts for the holidays
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition

Probably the best thing about Garmin's recent announcements of a whole slew of interesting new wearable devices is that they allow the company to sell older products at lower than ever prices. We're not talking any pushovers either, with the Fenix 5 Plus series in particular grabbing our attention as part of an extensive holiday sale with no expiration date explicitly listed.

Instead of fetching $600 and up, this popular family of premium multisport GPS watches currently starts at $449.99, although you'll need to give up a state-of-the-art sensor measuring your blood oxygen saturation levels and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens if you only have 450 bucks to spend. The 42mm Fenix 5S Plus and 47mm Fenix 5 Plus will still come with a fairly robust silver body, an absolutely mind-blowing battery life of up to 7 days in "smartwatch mode", multisatellite network capabilities for precise tracking in challenging environments, proprietary "Elevate" heart rate monitoring, and pretty much everything you need to stay on top of your fitness and health.

Check out the deals here



Meanwhile, the extra-durable Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire Edition will set you back $550 and up ahead of the holidays instead of $700 and up, with a massive 51mm Fenix 5X Plus variant rocking "Pulse Ox Acclimation" technology, as well as a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, going for $900 after a $150 discount of its own.

Of course, that's not all Garmin is selling at substantially reduced prices right now, with Forerunner 935 and Forerunner 945 triathlon smartwatches starting at $400 and $500 respectively after $100 markdowns across the board. These bad boys are great at tracking your long-distance runs, also offering excellent battery life in slightly smaller and lighter packages.

The rugged Garmin Instinct is not exceedingly bulky either, nonetheless being able to monitor your position with built-in GPS functionality at a very reasonable price of $200, down from a $300 MSRP. You can also get a "Tactical Edition" of the Instinct at $300 (instead of $350) with night vision goggle compatibility, jumpmaster, stealth mode, and other interesting features you won't find on a smartwatch from a different company.

Curiously enough, Garmin isn't offering any discounts on "mainstream" devices like the Vivosmart 4, Vivoactive 3, or Vivomove, not to mention the all-new Venu, but Black Friday is technically still a full week away, so the company could well have a second batch of holiday deals up its sleeve.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$500
t-mobile-apple-iphone-xs-iphone-xs-max-deals
T-Mobile is offering some absolutely mind-blowing iPhone XS and XS Max discounts
garmin-holiday-deals-fenix-5-plus-series-forerunner-945-instinct-smartwatches
Some of Garmin's best smartwatches are on sale at big discounts for the holidays
-$130
Moto-G6-gets-52-percent-discount-at-Amazon-BH-Photo
Moto G6 is crazy cheap at Amazon, B&H
-$100
Sony-Xperia-5-deal-Verizon-ATT-price-discount
This Sony Xperia 5 deal is worth checking out
-$170
Save-60-percent-Apple-Beats-Solo3-headphones
Save nearly 60% on Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-wearables-tablets
Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.