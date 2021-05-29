Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







For one thing, there are no power banks sold at substantial discounts this time around, which we're actually quite bummed out about. On the bright side, you can save as much as 50 bucks at the time of this writing on one very specific and very impressive item, which is definitely not something you normally get a chance to do.





The product in question is an incredibly versatile 13-in-1 PowerExpand USB-C dock that typically costs $179.99 with, deep breath, an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, no less than four USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm AUX port, a DC input, a microSD card slot, and a full-sized SD card slot.



Tired of reading the word "port" yet? Then maybe you'll show a little more interest in the PowerPort Strip PD 3, which is currently available at 26 percent off its $37.99 regular price with a trio of AC outlets in tow, as well as a... USB-C port and two USB-A ports.



If you want to charge fewer than six devices at once and are also trying to get rid of some desk clutter, there are two different wireless accessories you might like to consider right now... depending on your budget. The 4-in-1 PowerWave Stand is naturally a lot costlier than the single device-charging PowerWave II stand, at $99.99 and $35.99... before 25 and 28 percent markdowns respectively.





In case you're wondering, yes, the 4-in-1 PowerWave can (wirelessly) juice up your AirPods and AirPods Pro in addition to your Apple Watch and iPhone, while the PowerWave II Stand, um, stands out (sorry for that) by supporting up to 15W speeds.



Up next, you've got your diminutive Up next, you've got your diminutive Anker PowerPort Atom brick for USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops at 30 percent off its $29.99 MSRP with up to 30W capabilities, and last but not least, cable addicts can choose between a single 100W PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C model with a 6-foot length at 33 percent off its $14.99 list price and a PowerLine+ II USB-A to Lightning 3-pack for $8.75 less than usual.



All in all, there's something for (almost) everyone to get at a big discount here... as long as you hurry and make your purchase by the end of the day. No, we're afraid you don't have the whole (extended) weekend at your disposal to decide exactly what you need , so you might as well just buy what you want .