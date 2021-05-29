Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While it's certainly not unusual to see a whole bunch of popular, well-reviewed, and already affordable Anker chargers and cables fetch even lower prices than usual on Amazon, the e-commerce giant's latest expansive sale is pretty special in at least a couple of different ways.
For one thing, there are no power banks sold at substantial discounts this time around, which we're actually quite bummed out about. On the bright side, you can save as much as 50 bucks at the time of this writing on one very specific and very impressive item, which is definitely not something you normally get a chance to do.
Tired of reading the word "port" yet? Then maybe you'll show a little more interest in the PowerPort Strip PD 3, which is currently available at 26 percent off its $37.99 regular price with a trio of AC outlets in tow, as well as a... USB-C port and two USB-A ports.
If you want to charge fewer than six devices at once and are also trying to get rid of some desk clutter, there are two different wireless accessories you might like to consider right now... depending on your budget. The 4-in-1 PowerWave Stand is naturally a lot costlier than the single device-charging PowerWave II stand, at $99.99 and $35.99... before 25 and 28 percent markdowns respectively.
Up next, you've got your diminutive Anker PowerPort Atom brick for USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops at 30 percent off its $29.99 MSRP with up to 30W capabilities, and last but not least, cable addicts can choose between a single 100W PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C model with a 6-foot length at 33 percent off its $14.99 list price and a PowerLine+ II USB-A to Lightning 3-pack for $8.75 less than usual.
All in all, there's something for (almost) everyone to get at a big discount here... as long as you hurry and make your purchase by the end of the day. No, we're afraid you don't have the whole (extended) weekend at your disposal to decide exactly what you need, so you might as well just buy what you want.