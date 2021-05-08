These killer new Anker deals can satisfy all your Android and iPhone charging needs on the cheap

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The biggest discount (at least measured in percentages) sees the incredibly well-reviewed Anker PowerCore 13000 portable charger go down $13.50 from a $35.99 list price. That equates to a savings of 38 percent, and despite that absolutely massive cell capacity, this convenient power bank is advertised as "light and compact", tipping the scales at a measly 240 grams.



Naturally, the lower-capacity PowerCore Slim 10000 PD portable charger is even lighter and, well, slimmer, normally costing $29.99 and currently going for 27 percent less than that with support for speeds of up to 18 watts in tow. While its bigger and slightly pricier brother features two conventional USB-A ports, this bad boy trades one of those for a USB-C connector you can use to quickly power up your "modern" iPhone or Android handset on the fly.



Of course, speed junkies can go all the way up to 45W (as long as their phones or laptops actually support higher than 18W numbers), and no, you absolutely do not need to spend a small fortune on the PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim brick, which is on sale for $14 less than its regular price of $37.99 at the time of this writing.



The Anker PowerCore Fusion III PIQ 3.0 is perfect for Android and iOS users who want to combine speed with versatility, supporting 18W wall charging while also offering 5,000mAh juice for portable charging, all at $12 off its already extremely reasonable price of $39.99.



The 3-in-1 multi-device The 3-in-1 multi-device wireless charging station blending a PowerWave 10 Stand with an extra two USB-A ports is even more versatile... and deeply discounted, costing $13.40 less than usual.



If all you're interested in is wireless charging, you can instead opt for an Anker PowerWave Stand 2-pack at a decent 25 percent markdown of its own, while the PowerPort Cube aims to keep all of your devices plugged in with a grand total of three AC outlets and three USB-A ports at 29 percent off its $25.99 list price.



Last but not necessarily least, Amazon is also selling a USB-C to Lightning Powerline II cable 2-pack and USB-A to Lightning Powerline III cable 3-pack at 30 and 33 percent discounts respectively for iPhone owners who feel one can never have too many charging cords around the house.