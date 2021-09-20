Notification Center

Accessories Amazon Audio

Amazon schedules its next big Alexa, Echo, Kindle, and Fire launch event

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Amazon schedules its next big Alexa, Echo, Kindle, and Fire launch event
Samsung, Apple, Microsoft, and Google are not the only tech giants that have made a habit of unveiling exciting new hardware at special fall events, with Amazon set to announce... something in the very near future as well.

Namely, on September 28 at 9AM Pacific Time, and although the company seems to be trying hard to keep things as vague and as mysterious as possible, history strongly suggests Alexa will be the center of the e-commerce giant's attention next Tuesday.

Of course, it's pretty much impossible to predict exactly what and especially how many devices will see daylight just six days after Microsoft's Surface Duo 2, Pro 8, and Go 3 and likely a few weeks in advance of Google's Pixel 6 duo and Apple's upgraded MacBooks.

What we can be relatively certain of is that Amazon will continue to flood the smart speaker market with many different (yet not so different) products, especially now that Google has moved into first place in said US market.

Because the Echo Show 5 and 8 have already been refreshed this year, we can probably expect the "regular" Echo and the diminutive Echo Dot to get upgrades of their own next week. 

Then there's the 2019-released Echo Studio, which has yet to receive a single sequel, and on a largely unrelated note, the Echo Buds family, which could always use another expansion in their attempt to take on Apple's wildly successful AirPods and the very diverse Samsung Galaxy Buds lineup for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy today.

In addition to Echo-branded stuff for your smart home, Amazon may take the wraps off new Kindles and Fire tablets as well. The last Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, for instance, is almost three years old, while the entry-level Fire 7 slate is also getting a bit long in the tooth after a 2019 release with the same low-res screen and humble overall specifications as always.

Knowing Amazon, there could always be surprises in store (remember the Halo Band?), so if you're a fan (or merely curious), you might want to keep an eye on our website for news about the company's "latest devices, features, and services."

