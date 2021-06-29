$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Apps Amazon

Amazon launches new Reading Sidekick skill for Alexa

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jun 29, 2021, 8:23 PM
0
Amazon launches new Reading Sidekick skill for Alexa
Amazon is adding new skills to Alexa all the time, but it's not always what you'd expect. This time around, the US giant is targeting children with a brand new Alexa skill called Reading Sidekick. It's supposed to make the reading experience more fun for kids ages 6 to 9, as well as help them become better readers.

The new skill requires an Amazon Kids+ subscription, a physical or digital-supported book, and a nearby Amazon Kids-enabled Echo device. But it's not just kids that can use the new skill, as families can also take advantage of the Amazon Kids+ app on any tablet to read one of the many books in the Reading Sidekick library.

To sum it up, here is how the Reading Sidekick skill works: a child with an Amazon Kids+ subscription can pick up a compatible physical book or eBook and say “Alexa, let’s read” to any Amazon Kids-enabled Echo device to get started. Also, the child can tell Alexa the book’s title and Alexa will ask how much do they want to read: a little, a lot, or taking turns.

Hilariously, Amazon has designed the new skill to offer encouragement to kids who read, such as “Amazing job!” and “Way to stick with it!.” But Reading Sidekick is also meant to help children who are stuck on a word by providing the next word so that they can continue.

According to Amazon, there are hundreds of books on Reading Sidekick available right now, and hundreds more will be added each month, so there's little to no chance that you won't find what you like.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung to launch another mid-range 5G smartphone in Europe
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung to launch another mid-range 5G smartphone in Europe
Google commits to five years of security updates for Nest devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google commits to five years of security updates for Nest devices
OnePlus co-founder's venture to unveil new Nothing wireless earbuds on July 27
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus co-founder's venture to unveil new Nothing wireless earbuds on July 27
Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS
Data shows more strength in demand ahead for the iPad Pro and the Mac
by Alan Friedman,  1
Data shows more strength in demand ahead for the iPad Pro and the Mac
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless