Apple just had a tremendous quarter in the Google-dominated US smart speaker market

Apple just had a tremendous quarter in the Google-dominated US smart speaker market0
As quoted by 9To5Mac, said report still ranks Apple behind both Amazon and Google in US smart speaker shipments, but compared to the second quarter of last year, the nation's third-largest manufacturer somehow managed to register a mind-blowing 180 percent growth.
While it's pretty obvious that the smaller and cheaper Siri-enabled speaker had the biggest contribution to this incredible surge, Omdia's researchers think that the first-gen HomePod's discontinuance also made a significant number of "Apple enthusiasts" rush to buy remaining stocks.
Because something like that can no longer happen going forward, Apple's Q3 and Q4 2021 sales may not end up improving last year's numbers by as much as 180 percent. But the HomePod mini is expected to continue outselling its overpriced forerunner by a large margin, and the release of a third HomePod model could easily propel Apple to the top spot in the US vendor chart.
Believe it or not, the company has managed to jump from a 10.2 percent market share in Q2 2020 to almost 25 percentage points in Q2 2021. That brings Apple just 9 percent behind Amazon, which sits in second place after single-handedly accounting for more than half of the country's smart speaker shipments in the April - June 2020 timeframe.
For some reason, the e-commerce giant's Echo devices have fallen off a cliff all of a sudden, making way for Google to move into first place with a 41.8 percent slice of the overall pie and decent 47.8 percent year-on-year sales growth.